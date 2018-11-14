Factories: Sheep prices mostly static despite Kepak hike

The factory trade showed some signs of improvement yesterday as Kepak Athleague moved their quote for lamb upwards by 5c/kg to €470+5c/kg QA (quality assurance).

While that 5c/kg is only a small step in the right direction I got the feeling that all other plants were watching and cutting their cloth by how they perceived the market once Kepak had nailed their colours to the mast.

The result was that quotes for lamb across all the other players remained static at last week's levels.

Therefore our price table reads as follows: Kepak are in pole position with their offering of €4.70+5c/kg QA; next up are Kildare Chilling on €4.65+5c/kg QA, followed by the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis on €4.60+10c/kg QA.

Cull ewe prices remain static. Kildare Chilling continued yesterday to quote ewes at €2.40+10c/kg QA, while Kepak, the two ICMs and Dawn all sat on €2.40/kg.

Tightening

In the background, however, the mart trade last week began to show signs of tightening supplies in some areas, while others noted a keenness among both factories and butchers for supplies.

On the farmer side, demand for stores from feeders saw their price harden by €2-4/hd in places.

Among those marts reporting big sales and an improved trade in the east were Carnew and Blessington, with trade for stores at Carnew said to be improved by €2-4/hd.