Factories: 'Negative waves' batter sheep trade as spring lamb quotes sink further

Sunday being Father's Day I eventually got the television to myself - when you've three teenagers in the house during lockdown, that's an achievement.

I settled down to watch Kelly's Heroes and for the best part of two hours enjoyed the company of Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas and Donald Sutherland as they went about the job of robbing a bank in Nazi-occupied France of $12m in gold.

Yesterday, as I compiled this report, a line from Sutherland's character, a tank commander called 'Oddball', kept coming into my mind: "Always with the negative waves Moriarty, always with those negative waves."

Oddball's issue is with the driver of the tank who gets overly anxious when things start to go wrong, which they do on several occasions.

Expand Close Seven lambs of 39kg made €100 each at Tullow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seven lambs of 39kg made €100 each at Tullow

Right now the factory sheep trade, like Moriarty, is immersed in a wave of negativity: over the weekend both Kildare Chilling and the two ICMs dropped their quotes for lamb.

Kildare cut springs by 30c/kg to €5.30/kg+10c/kg quality assurance, while the ICMs drop 10c/kg to also sit on €5.30+10c/kg QA.

Adding to these "negative waves" was the decision of both Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague not to quote.

ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said that as prices continue to fall he is meeting increasing numbers of farmers who are telling him they are going to "get out" of sheep altogether.

Sean sees a danger that with market conditions deteriorating, some older men will make good on their threat to get out by slaughtering their ewes.

"Men are sick of the uncertainty; many are at retiring age and have had enough and they have no one coming on," Sean said.

Expand Close These five 43kg lambs sold for €110 each / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp These five 43kg lambs sold for €110 each

Returning to prices, Kildare continue to quote €4.90+10c/kg QA for hogget, while the ICMs are back with an offering of €4.50+10c/kg QA, having declined to quote for hogget last week.

On the cull ewe side, Kildare and the ICMs are unchanged at €2.60+10c/kg QA and €2.50/kg, respectively.

Kantar, the data and insight company, reports that lamb sales in the UK were less positive than expected over Easter and Ramadan - both festivals fell within the early stages of the lockdown.

The decrease in spend is estimated at 7pc. Sales of roasting joints were not as high as previous years, resulting in a drop in total spend on lamb over the period of 15.1pc.

Cooking

However, with more consumers cooking at home, the volume of lamb chops sold grew by 23.4pc.

On the mart scene the fall of €8-10/hd of two weeks ago for factory types was followed last week by an overall steadying in their trade, although prices did ease back by around €2-3/hd in some places.

In general, however, factory and butcher types were steady.

Against that the trade for store lambs moved well as bigger numbers combined with improved grass prospects after the rain brought out more farmer buyers.





Marts

Enniscorthy

Kevin Murphy credited a bigger sale and a livelier trade, particularly among the stores, to recent rains and a revival in grass growth. Prices on the store side saw 34-39kgs selling from €82-96/hd.

Butcher-type lambs sold from €116-122/hd, with factory types averaging €108-116/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €110-150/hd, with lighter lots seeing €72-108/hd.

Roscommon

Numbers remained steady. Best price on the lamb side saw a batch of 52kg lambs average €115/hd, followed by 49.3kg at €114/hd.

A selection of lambs at 45.2kg sold from €109-110/hd, with 43.3-44.2kg making from €108/hd back to €106/hd.

Cast ewes sold from €51/hd to a top of €113/hd.

Headford

Numbers were less, with the best of the lambs seeing 47kg making €118/hd. Lighter lots saw 41-43kg selling from €97-111/hd, with one batch at 37kg making €93/hd.

A small show of cast ewes sold from €75-92/hd, while ewes with twin lambs at foot saw a top call of €270/hd.

Devlin

A bigger sale than previously but "not as big as might have been expected". But the trade cracked on, with a full clearance.

Factory lambs sold from €90-125/hd, with butcher types averaging €91-124.50/hd. Cull ewes made €75-95hd.

A strong breeding trade saw three ewes with six lambs at foot get the top call of €252/hd.

Blessington

Bigger numbers but a tougher trade across the board. Butcher-type lambs sold from €109-114/hd, with factory lambs making €98-108/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €100-112/hd, with lighter types averaging €74-96/hd. Store lambs sold from €65-95/hd.

Dowra

Numbers here were also stronger, with Patsy Smith reporting the trade for factory lambs as "steady" with stores "sharper".

Driving that "sharpness" was increased numbers of farmer buyers.

Among the lighter lambs were thirty-eight 35kg lambs that sold for €87/hd, while 15 at 28kgs saw €82/hd. Factory lambs sold from €100/hd to a top of €117/hd for 50kgs.

Good breeding hoggets sold from €100-140/hd, while a small selection of breeding ewes saw a top call of €150/hd. Cull ewes sold from €80-118/hd.

Sandout prices

€270/hd Ewe with twins at foot in Headford

€125/hd Eleven 44kg lambs in Delvin