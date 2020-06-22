Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 22.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Factories: 'Negative waves' batter sheep trade as spring lamb quotes sink further


Changing hands: These 16 lambs averaging 33kg sold for €80 each at Tullow Mart Expand
Seven lambs of 39kg made €100 each at Tullow Expand
These five 43kg lambs sold for €110 each Expand

Close

Changing hands: These 16 lambs averaging 33kg sold for €80 each at Tullow Mart

Changing hands: These 16 lambs averaging 33kg sold for €80 each at Tullow Mart

Seven lambs of 39kg made €100 each at Tullow

Seven lambs of 39kg made €100 each at Tullow

These five 43kg lambs sold for €110 each

These five 43kg lambs sold for €110 each

/

Changing hands: These 16 lambs averaging 33kg sold for €80 each at Tullow Mart

Martin Coughlan

Sunday being Father's Day I eventually got the television to myself - when you've three teenagers in the house during lockdown, that's an achievement.

I settled down to watch Kelly's Heroes and for the best part of two hours enjoyed the company of Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas and Donald Sutherland as they went about the job of robbing a bank in Nazi-occupied France of $12m in gold.

Yesterday, as I compiled this report, a line from Sutherland's character, a tank commander called 'Oddball', kept coming into my mind: "Always with the negative waves Moriarty, always with those negative waves."