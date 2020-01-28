Factories: All rosy in the garden as prices scorch upwards

IFA and ICSA both say their members are able to achieve €5.50-5.70/kg for hoggets, with cull ewes changing hands for €3.00-3.10/kg.

While only Kildare Chilling from our table pushed their official quote for hoggets upwards, adding 10c/kg to €5.40+10c/kg QA, the feeling across the trade is that supplies have tightened significantly and that prices are in a state of flux.

However, if you're a sheep farmer with stock to sell - be they hoggets to the factory or stores at your local mart - the weather has seldom been fairer, as prices continued to scorch upwards last week.

Indeed both ICM plants and Kepak Athleague lifted their quote for ewes yesterday by 10c/kg to €2.90/kg, closing the gap on an unchanged Kildare Chilling. In contrast, Dawn Ballyhaunis remained entrenched at €2.80/kg for culls.

Returning to hoggets, while Dawn and Kepak are unchanged, neither ICM plant was in a position offer an official quote for hoggets/lambs yesterday.

In my experience the only time processors don't offer to quote is when supplies are very strong, as they'd hate to be on the wrong side of the line in a falling market or when supplies are tightening significantly. Factory bosses are currently very protective of their farmer suppliers, viewing other establishments as potential wolves intent on raiding their patch.

Talking of predators, how do you protect your flock from stray dogs or foxes?

The lady in the bank was adamant that donkeys could be the answer. "My father used donkeys - we called them asses - to guard our sheep when I was little. You had to have two as they get lonely."

I had heard of cattle and dairy farmers running a goat or two with their herds where ragwort (buachalán) were a problem, but donkeys to guard sheep? Intrigued, I set about researching the lady's claim. Considerable research has been done on the relationship between donkeys and sheep. The following is from a paper produced by Ontario's Ministry of Agriculture in 1997.

"Sheep producers in Australia, United States and western Canada have successfully used donkeys as guard animals, protecting sheep from predation by wolves, coyotes and dogs. The Ontario Predator Study reported that about 70pc of the donkeys being used were rated as either excellent or good in terms of providing flock protection.

"The donkey's natural herding instinct means if properly bonded to the sheep, it will stay with the sheep most of the time. The donkey's herding instinct combined with its inherent dislike and aggressiveness towards coyotes and dogs can make it an effective livestock guard animal... if managed properly.

"When approached, sheep will tend to move so the guard animal is between the intruder and themselves. The donkeys' loud brays and quick pursuit will scare away predators and may also alert the shepherd. In most instances donkeys will confront and chase dogs or coyotes out of the pasture."

Truly every day is a school day.

Marts

Mountbellew

Stronger numbers did nothing to dent either confidence or prices here with trade for both factory lambs and stores reported as very good. Sample prices among the lambs included five 44.5kg ewe lambs at €100/hd, six 46kg ewe lambs €116/hd, eleven 54.4kg ewe lambs €127/hd, while four 51kg ram lambs €110/hd. Stag ewes were up in numbers but demand saw prices average from €50-120/hd. On the breeding side best price of the day saw a second crop ewe with one lamb at foot make €225.

Ennis

Trade here was also well maintained with the top of the hogget/lamb trade seeing 57kgs selling for €132/hd. Similarly trade for cull ewes was also reported as being very strong with a selection of the best of the best making €142/hd.

Roscommon

Numbers were similar to the previous week. Hoggets/lambs sold from €102-125/hd, with cast ewes ranging from €89-120/hd. In-lamb ewes sold from €135-170/hd. Sample prices among the more finished lambs included 68kgs- €125/hd, 70kgs - €125/hd and 50kgs - €120/hd. On the store side you had 41.5kgs making €105/hd, 41kgs - €103/hd and 34.9kgs made €82/hd.

Tullow

A big sale saw 1,500 on offer with prices reported as being better across the board by around €2-3/hd. Hoggets/lambs over 50kgs sold from €122-130/hd, with nicely fleshed 45-50kg batches averaging from €116-124/hd. Depending on quality and presentation 30-42/kgs sold from €70-100/hd. A lively trade for cull ewes saw feeding ewes sell from €25-30/hd with the €1/kg, while heavy ewes sold to a top of €146/hd. Three- to four-year-old ewes with single lambs at foot sold from €160-175/hd, while those with twins made from €200-215/hd

Kilkenny

Numbers here yesterday disappointed and left many potential customers unable to fill their order books. On the positive side for those selling, the trade was very lively with butcher-type lambs making from €123-133/hd, with factory lambs making €94-122/hd. On the cast ewe side prices ranged from €90-140/hd.

