Big numbers but prices down at Mayo Mule sale

John Morahan, Kilmaine with the Cormac cup winner of the champion Mule hoggets of the show at Ballinrobe Mart. Photo: Ray Ryan
Martin Ryan

There was strong demand but average prices marginally down on 2017 at the Mayo Mule and Greyface Annual Premier Sale at Ballinrobe Mart over the weekend.

The sale was extended to two days for the first time, with more than 3,000 head of ewe lambs and hoggets on offer.

The top price on the day was €235 paid for the first-prize-winning hogget which came from John and Frank Morahan's flock.

The second prize-winning ewe lambs, a super pen of ewe lambs from Tom Staunton's Maskview Flock, made the top price of €230/hd in the ewe lambs' class and the second highest overall price of the sale.

The ewe lambs averaged €121/hd, which was down €10 on the 2017 sale, while the average for the hoggets dropped by €15/hd to €162/hd for 850 sold.

There was a good average of €121/hd for the 1,820 ewe lambs sold, with the majority of the lots (1,550 lambs) selling for between €100/hd and €150/hd.

Brian Mathews (Judge) and David Prendergast, Mayo Mule committee look at pen's of ewe hoggets at the Mayo Mule and Greyface show and sale at Ballinrobe Mart. Photo: Ray Ryan
Top-quality lots generally sold from €150/hd to €200/hd.

The second-highest prices were the €225/hd received by John Morahan's Woodview Flock for a cracking pen of ewe lambs.

The third-prize winner was Mike Staunton, who averaged €177/hd for a pen.

Lighter lots of lambs sold around the €100 mark, with very few dropping under that level.

Overall, the ewe lamb trade at this year's sale was described as offering great value to the buyers, with a yard of 2,250 top-quality mule ewe lambs on offer.

The hoggets met with a good and steady trade, with buyers being more selective on quality and strength.

Top-quality lots sold from €180/hd to €220/hd, with lighter lots of hoggets selling from €140/hd to €160/hd.

