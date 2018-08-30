Big numbers but prices down at Mayo Mule sale

There was strong demand but average prices marginally down on 2017 at the Mayo Mule and Greyface Annual Premier Sale at Ballinrobe Mart over the weekend.

The sale was extended to two days for the first time, with more than 3,000 head of ewe lambs and hoggets on offer.

The top price on the day was €235 paid for the first-prize-winning hogget which came from John and Frank Morahan's flock.

The second prize-winning ewe lambs, a super pen of ewe lambs from Tom Staunton's Maskview Flock, made the top price of €230/hd in the ewe lambs' class and the second highest overall price of the sale.

The ewe lambs averaged €121/hd, which was down €10 on the 2017 sale, while the average for the hoggets dropped by €15/hd to €162/hd for 850 sold.

There was a good average of €121/hd for the 1,820 ewe lambs sold, with the majority of the lots (1,550 lambs) selling for between €100/hd and €150/hd.

Brian Mathews (Judge) and David Prendergast, Mayo Mule committee look at pen's of ewe hoggets at the Mayo Mule and Greyface show and sale at Ballinrobe Mart. Photo: Ray Ryan

Top-quality lots generally sold from €150/hd to €200/hd.

The second-highest prices were the €225/hd received by John Morahan's Woodview Flock for a cracking pen of ewe lambs.