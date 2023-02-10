Farming

Farming

Sheep protest headed for the Dáil, ICSA warns Minister

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been warned that a sheep protest will take place outside of Dáil Éireann within two weeks.

At Thursday night's ICSA AGM and Conference, sheep chair Sean McNamara told the Minister that a protest would take place within two weeks unless a support package is put together to help combat the current low sheep price being offered by factories.

