Sheep protest headed for the Dáil, ICSA warns Minister

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been warned that a sheep protest will take place outside of Dáil Éireann within two weeks.

At Thursday night's ICSA AGM and Conference, sheep chair Sean McNamara told the Minister that a protest would take place within two weeks unless a support package is put together to help combat the current low sheep price being offered by factories.

“Sheep farmers are gone to the point of no return,” Mr McNamara claimed while citing low prices and the current, more positive trends seen in other European countries.

“Who is codding who Minister,” Mr McNamara asked, calling for an immediate support package. “You needn’t think farmers will continue to produce food and sell below cost.”

Minister McConalogue told the audience that depression in demand from China was “part of the challenge.

“I will be pulling stakeholders together to plot a way forward and I will be monitoring the situation closely.”

In his opening address, Minister McConalogue explained that, “as you all know, I have no control over the market but I fully recognise the pressures that are there.

“That’s why I am confirming today that I am convening a meeting of the Food Vision group to examine the current situation.

“Through the group’s chair, Thia Hennessy, my officials will be in contact to confirm a date and location for the meeting in due course.

“I believe in the short, medium and long-term success of the sheep sector. I want there to be a viable future for those currently farming sheep as well as for the next generation.”

On ACRES, Minister McConalogue confirmed that all applicants will be hearing from the Department by mid-February.

“We are currently working through every application and assessing that all are in order before we move to the next stage,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I’m aware of the issue of a gap year for some farmers arising this year as they transition out of GLAS.

“I’m giving it full consideration but let me be clear, it is my clear desire to support farmers and their ambition to improve our climate and biodiversity.

“The last thing that I or this Government wants to do is to leave anyone behind. It’s important now that we move quickly on this and I intend to be announcing some next steps very soon.