Strong demand and strong prices as 2019 ram sales begin to wind down

As the season for pedigree ram sales winds down, there was a strong attendance of commercial sheep breeders at Roscrea Mart last week for one of the last round of autumn multi-breed sales.

Over 70 rams across three breeds were catalogued for the sale and they came from well known breeders across a wide spread of the country as auctioneer, Robert de Vere Hunt took to the rostrum for the three hour sale.

Michael Harty, general manager, Central Auctions, who hosted the sale, described it as "a very satisfactory sale which offered an opportunity for the commercial sheep breeders to get a decent ram at a price that was reasonable to both sides."

There was a good overall clearance, which was close to parity with many of the more elite ram sales during the season, even though the quality on offer at this point of the breeding season will lack some of the shine that featured at the earlier premier sales.

Quality

Nevertheless, there was a very good selection of four and five star rams on offer giving an excellent choice to the general run of commercial sheep breeders to purchase rams that should enhance the quality of their progeny without having to pay into four figure sums to get good genes.

The Charollais breed were the openers for the sale with the first lot into the ring setting the pace at a strong price of €460 for a choice January 2019-born ram from the Kilbarry flock of Edward Buckley at Macroom, Co Cork, chairman of the Irish Charollais Sheep Society.

The five star replacement and four star terminal ram, with minus 12 days to slaughter rating, and by the sire, Edstastonn Tempranillo, attracted plenty of interest from the ringside. Keen competition pushed the price to second top of the trade for the breed.

Next up, a December 2018-born double five star ram from the flock of Pamela Deane, Macroom, Co. Cork hit €410 before the hammer came down for the Arbryn Olazabel sire ram with a minus 14 days to slaughter rating.

He was followed by Eamonn Quinlivan's January 1, 2019-born double five star ram by the sire, Tullyear Tornado from his flock at Tulla, Co Clare. It sold for €405 and the trade then eased back to range between €350 and €370 for a number of lots.

A double four star ram, born on December 31, 2018 by the sire, Lisfuncheon Brian, from Edmond and Paul O'Gorman's flock at Lisfuncheon, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary ignited the trade again hitting €500.

This was the top price for the Charollais breed and the leading overall price for the sale.

The next lot into the ring, a January 2019 born, double five star ram from Eamonn Quinlivan's flock realised €425 - the second highest price for the breed on the evening.

Ending the Charollais section of the sale on a strong trade, the second last ram of the breed into the ring recorded the second highest price of both the breed and the overall sale when selling for €480 for William Gleeson, Ballygow, Fethard-On-Sea, New Ross, Co Wexford.

The double five star ram - bred by the former National President of Macra na Feirme - had one of the highest minus days to slaughter in the entry at 16.6 days.

The Charollais breed recorded an average of €379 for a clearance of 65pc.

