Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 22 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Sheep society sees its first five lambs exported to Germany

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Five of the best, Irish bred pedigree Schwarzkopf ram lambs have arrived safely in the care of Germany’s top pedigree sheep breeders this week.

This is the first shipment of Schwarzkopf sheep, bred in Ireland, to return to the land of their breed origin since they were first imported in 2011.

According to the newly established Schwarzkopf Sheep Society in Ireland it was a momentous step for them.

The German buyers had previously visited Ireland in June and were impressed with the quality and standards of the pedigree livestock produced.

“It is great for our breeders in Germany that we are able to come here and buy stock that expands our bloodlines,” one buyer explained.

A black headed, meat breed established in Saxony, Germany during the 1850s the Schwarzkopf sheep are essentially a larger, hardier version of the well-known Suffolk sheep.

According to the sheep society, a well muscled, long sheep the Schwarzkopf are early maturing and a prolific easy-lambing breed.

The ram lambs chosen to export came from two pedigree breeders; Nadir Al Mane of Naas, Co. Kildare and Percy Podger of the Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Milking parlour.

LacPatrick sets milk price for September

Scottish farmer tells of 'devastation' after BSE discovered in his herd
The single storey cottage in need of refurbishment is on a 1ac site and is guided at €100,000

Compact Kildare farm with residential potential
'One of the main reasons that farmers put off success is that they don't know how to go about it'

Opinion: Farmers finally waking up to the realities of land succession
A farmer saves around €2 for every day that animals are kept out at grass

The focus switches to the next grazing season
Billy O'Callaghan on his farm in near Carrick-on-Suir. Photo: Patrick Browne

'I'd like to see civil servants working 80 hours a week in all weathers'
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy at the launch of the Bord Bia Brexit Barometer report.

Food exporters targeting growth in non-UK markets