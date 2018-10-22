Five of the best, Irish bred pedigree Schwarzkopf ram lambs have arrived safely in the care of Germany’s top pedigree sheep breeders this week.

Five of the best, Irish bred pedigree Schwarzkopf ram lambs have arrived safely in the care of Germany’s top pedigree sheep breeders this week.

Sheep society sees its first five lambs exported to Germany

This is the first shipment of Schwarzkopf sheep, bred in Ireland, to return to the land of their breed origin since they were first imported in 2011.

According to the newly established Schwarzkopf Sheep Society in Ireland it was a momentous step for them.

The German buyers had previously visited Ireland in June and were impressed with the quality and standards of the pedigree livestock produced.

“It is great for our breeders in Germany that we are able to come here and buy stock that expands our bloodlines,” one buyer explained.

A black headed, meat breed established in Saxony, Germany during the 1850s the Schwarzkopf sheep are essentially a larger, hardier version of the well-known Suffolk sheep.

According to the sheep society, a well muscled, long sheep the Schwarzkopf are early maturing and a prolific easy-lambing breed.

The ram lambs chosen to export came from two pedigree breeders; Nadir Al Mane of Naas, Co. Kildare and Percy Podger of the Curragh, Co. Kildare.