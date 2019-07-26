Seven-in-a-row prizes for Belclare supremos the Miley brothers

Declan and Mark Miley with their Overall Champion Belclare and Reserve Champion, show judge, Eunan Bannon, and Cloe (5) and Josh (9) Miley.
Declan and Mark Miley with their Overall Champion Belclare and Reserve Champion, show judge, Eunan Bannon, and Cloe (5) and Josh (9) Miley.

Martin Ryan

Fortune continues to shine on the Belclares for the Miley brothers whose flock at Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon keeps on setting and breaking records with their progeny which have become the supremos of the breed in this country.

The flock is managed by Joe Miley and his sons, Mark and Declan, who run the Belclares alongside their commercial suckler herd.

Holders of the Belclare breed record price of 2900gns for a champion, they have had a seven-in-a-row success at the Belclare Premier sale and retaining the title completed a double at the 2019 All Ireland Breed Championships, taking home the honours for both Overall Breed Champion and Reserve Champion.

It is little more than two decades since the breed was introduced to their farm at Ballyglass and their flock continues to be moderate in size, with the scale being completely overshadowed by their trail of success in both the show rings and salesrings.

Two years ago they paid €2,200 for Cahergal Casimiro, son of 2016 premier sale champion Rathkenty Beethoven, which went on to sire the 2018 Belclare Premier Sale Supreme Champion, Knockcroghery Deputy, that topped the sale at €1,220.

A hogget ewe and daughter of Cahergal Casimiro kept the flag flying high for the flock at the 2019 All Ireland Championships when show judge, Eunan Bannon of the Slanemore Hill flock, spotted her to become class winner and tapped her forward for Champion of the Show.

He chose their winner of the Ram Lamb Class for Reserve Champion.

They showed winners in five of the six classes taking a total of eight rosettes including three firsts and two seconds for an exceptional performance.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Richard and John Lalor also took home rosettes from five of the classes for sheep from their flock at Slanemore Hill, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, including the red rosette in the Senior Ram class and the ewe lamb class, where they showed the top two.

The Senior Ewe was exhibited by Liam Delaney, Coolgarragh, Ballylinan, Athy, Co Kildare.

 

Belclare results

Senior Ram

1. Richard and John Lalor, Slanemore Hill, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

2. Liam and Owen Dunne, Gurteen, Tubber, Moate, Co Westmeath

3. Richard and John Lalor

Shearling Class

1. Declan and Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Knockcroghery, Co Rosommon

2. Declan and Joe Miley

3. Richard and John Lalor

Ram Class

1. Declan and Joe Miley

2. Richard and John Lalor

3. Declan and Joe Miley

Senior Ewe

1. Liam Delaney, Coolgarragh, Ballylinan, Athy, Co Kildare

2. Michael Gottstein, Coolkellure House, Dunmanway, Co Cork

3. Declan and Joe Miley

Shearling Ewe

1. Declan and Joe Miley

2. Declan and Joe Miley

3. Richard and John Lalor

Ewe Lamb

1. Richard and John Lalor

2. Richard and John Lalor

3. Declan and Joe Miley

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

The winners in the ewe lamb class line out with Edward Buckley, chairman Irish Charollais Sheep Society and judge Melvin Mathews

Breading for quality leads Wicklow sheep farmer to success
Photo Brian Farrell

Prices in meltdown as factories turn up the heat
Sean McNamara, Chairperson of the ICSA at a recent protest

John Fagan: Sheep farmers are exiting the sector in their droves and who...
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Sheep farmers packing it in at a rate of 12 per week
Show stoppers: Chloe McLaughlin and her dad, Ronan from lnnishowen, Co Donegal with their Ewe Lamb Class winner

O'Keeffe clan take the Suffolk championships by storm again
Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed meeting with Japans Minister for Health Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato in 2017.

Japanese market opens to Irish sheepmeat
File photo

Preparation for next year's lamb crop starts at weaning


Top Stories

Risk: Cattle are in danger of contracting summer mastitis and pink-eye from flies

'This year has been one of the worst in recent memory for fly infestation'

Kilkenny land good for plough or cow guided at €11,000 per acre
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France will not ratify Mercosur deal in current form - farm minister
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts during his High Court action for damages. Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer settles case over combine accident
caption to come

Behind the scenes at this Limerick farm a steal at €700,000
The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase. Stock photo

Jewellery thief chased by cattle into the arms of Gardai
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?