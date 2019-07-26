Seven-in-a-row prizes for Belclare supremos the Miley brothers

Fortune continues to shine on the Belclares for the Miley brothers whose flock at Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon keeps on setting and breaking records with their progeny which have become the supremos of the breed in this country.

The flock is managed by Joe Miley and his sons, Mark and Declan, who run the Belclares alongside their commercial suckler herd.

Holders of the Belclare breed record price of 2900gns for a champion, they have had a seven-in-a-row success at the Belclare Premier sale and retaining the title completed a double at the 2019 All Ireland Breed Championships, taking home the honours for both Overall Breed Champion and Reserve Champion.

It is little more than two decades since the breed was introduced to their farm at Ballyglass and their flock continues to be moderate in size, with the scale being completely overshadowed by their trail of success in both the show rings and salesrings.

Two years ago they paid €2,200 for Cahergal Casimiro, son of 2016 premier sale champion Rathkenty Beethoven, which went on to sire the 2018 Belclare Premier Sale Supreme Champion, Knockcroghery Deputy, that topped the sale at €1,220.

A hogget ewe and daughter of Cahergal Casimiro kept the flag flying high for the flock at the 2019 All Ireland Championships when show judge, Eunan Bannon of the Slanemore Hill flock, spotted her to become class winner and tapped her forward for Champion of the Show.

He chose their winner of the Ram Lamb Class for Reserve Champion.

They showed winners in five of the six classes taking a total of eight rosettes including three firsts and two seconds for an exceptional performance.

Richard and John Lalor also took home rosettes from five of the classes for sheep from their flock at Slanemore Hill, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, including the red rosette in the Senior Ram class and the ewe lamb class, where they showed the top two.

The Senior Ewe was exhibited by Liam Delaney, Coolgarragh, Ballylinan, Athy, Co Kildare.

Belclare results

Senior Ram

1. Richard and John Lalor, Slanemore Hill, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

2. Liam and Owen Dunne, Gurteen, Tubber, Moate, Co Westmeath

3. Richard and John Lalor

Shearling Class

1. Declan and Joe Miley, Ballyglass, Knockcroghery, Co Rosommon

2. Declan and Joe Miley

3. Richard and John Lalor

Ram Class

1. Declan and Joe Miley

2. Richard and John Lalor

3. Declan and Joe Miley

Senior Ewe

1. Liam Delaney, Coolgarragh, Ballylinan, Athy, Co Kildare

2. Michael Gottstein, Coolkellure House, Dunmanway, Co Cork

3. Declan and Joe Miley

Shearling Ewe

1. Declan and Joe Miley

2. Declan and Joe Miley

3. Richard and John Lalor

Ewe Lamb

1. Richard and John Lalor

2. Richard and John Lalor

3. Declan and Joe Miley

