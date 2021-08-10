‘New Zealand crossing boosted my lamb performance by 50pc’

The Ryans with their 50pc New Zealand genetics Texel shearling rams

Some of the Ryans' 50pc New Zealand genetics Texel shearling rams

Hybrid vigour: Jackie, Flor and Johnny Ryan with their 50pc New Zealand genetics Texel shearling rams at Prosperous, Co Kildare. Photos: Alf Harvey

Flor Ryan was blown away by the results of the first crop of New Zealand crossing with his Texel flock.

“We never had the likes of that before — exceptional performance,” he says of the weight gain of up to 600 gm/day over the first six weeks for the “good hardy” ram lambs born into his flock at Prosperous, Co Kildare.

“We’d be a lot more used to 400g/day for the tops of what we were producing.”

Flor was one of the first farmers in the country to buy a ram from the Teagasc INZAC (Irish versus New Zealand animal comparison) trial at Athenry.

The Ryans’ three flocks of pedigree Texels (Graigues, Rotsee and Lawn) have been hitting record-breaking prices at home and abroad for their progeny for three decades.

They lamb 180 ewes, having built up their flocks since the breed was introduced to the farm in 1987.

They attribute their success to keeping their finger on the pulse over the years — connecting with their customers, and breeding what they want: active shearlings with good shape, correctness and performance figures.

The flocks have been performance recording, initially in the LMI Scheme and now with Sheep Ireland, and Flor says “the demand for these figures is growing year on year”.

While they have built up a strong regular customer base of commercial breeders for rams, some of the sales for pedigree breeding have gone on to achieve great heights.

At the Irish Premier Sale in 2017, the ewe FRI 1602551 sold for the leading price of €4,200 to the renowned Hexel flock in the UK.

Her first son Hexel Born to be Wild sold in 2018 at Lanark for £8,000, in a three-way split with Usk Vale, Haddo and Hexel retaining a third.

The first five sons sold by Hexel Born to be Wild in 2019 from the Usk Vale flock averaged 20,000gns with a top of 35,000gns, and last year two sons of this ewe FRI 1602551 sold for 65,000gns and 14,000gns.

“It is great when you know your breeding can stand up at home and overseas,” says Flor.

In 2019 their Lawn flock was runner-up for the Most Improved Flock of the Year organised by Sheep Ireland, with the 2019 lambs having an average replacement index of €0.45, an average terminal index of €1.49 and an average index accuracy of 44pc.

There had been an extra focus in 2019 to record lamb weights, ewe weights and health traits such as lameness, mastitis and prolapse, which resulted in the Lawn flock having an impressive DQI of 100pc.

The Ryans are not content to rest on their laurels: they are constantly on the look-out for new bloodlines to further improve the breeding quality of their flocks.

In 2019 they decided to try out the New Zealand Texel bloodlines with the purchase of a NZ-bred ram from the Teagasc research farm in Athenry with the view of “let’s find out what they have to offer”.

It was the first time that rams from the INZAC project had become available for a small number of breeders to buy.

“When the first progeny from the use of this ram on our flock arrived, we were pleasantly surprised with the results — good hardy lambs that were not over-big but with rapid growth rates like we had never seen before,” says Flor.

“Some of the ram lambs hit daily live weight gain of 580g / 600g per day on a grass-based system, which was noticed in the first 40-day weights recorded for Sheep Ireland.

“It was the thrive that was in them once they hit the ground that we found was the real difference. Their vigour and growth rate was exceptional from the day they were born.

“These sheep consistently have grown to be some of the biggest rams in the flock.

“The tops of these 50pc NZ-bred rams have maximum stars across all traits including up to -14 day to slaughter, with the average for the NZ-bred rams rated at less 10 days to slaughter.”

Flor says up to 98pc of his market for rams is now coming from commercial breeders.

“The majority of our ram sales each year are home sales to repeat customers, because we find that a lot of breeders don’t have the time for going to the sales,” he says.

“More and more we are finding that the commercial men are looking for the performance figures. At the sales we are not being asked for them, but they are looking for them in the home sales.

“It was an eye-opener for me to see the amount of commercial men turning up to the annual Sheep Ireland sale, and I believe that it is for the stars that they are there.

“We are holding on to the ewes from that NZ cross, because we want to built up the flock a bit more.

“We’ll sell the rams that a lot of commercial breeders would be looking for to get the early weight gain that is going to get their lambs to market early.”

A selection of the rams are now set to become among the first NZ cross shearlings to be offered for sale, having been entered for the Sheep Ireland sale at Cillin Hill Mart, Kilkenny on Saturday, August 28.

Two other flocks known to have NZ-Texel cross ram lambs born in their flocks this year are Johnny Donohoe’s Ballybur flock in Co Kilkenny and Alex Clarke’s Alepat flock in Co Meath.

Trial underlines superiority of ‘ovine All Blacks’ lambs

Within a year of starting, the Teagasc INZAC trial — an Irish versus New Zealand animal comparison in lamb production — was showing benefits from which Irish producers could profit.

It quickly became apparent from the ongoing trial at Athenry College Farm that the elite flock of ewes imported by Teagasc from New Zealand were capable of delivering higher lamb output than the best of their Irish counterparts.

In addition, the early results of the trial showed the ‘ovine All Blacks’ lambs recorded higher daily gains and were finishing at 155 days, compared to 164 days for Irish lambs.

While weights at birth were broadly similar, only 2.2pc of the Kiwi flock had birthing difficulties compared to 9-13pc of the Irish flocks on the trial.

The New Zealand comparison was chosen because of the similarities in production to Ireland, in that it is grass-based system and has a seasonal lambing pattern which leads to a volatile sheep industry, with lamb most plentiful in the summer months and a high reliance on export markets.

The INZAC flock comprised 180 ewes, made up of 60 imported elite New Zealand genetics, 60 high Irish genetics (5-star replacement index), and 60 low Irish genetics (1-star replacement index ewes).

All of the ewes were pedigree and each group evenly split between Texel and Suffolk.

Nicola Fetherstone, who comes from a sheep and suckler farm in Co Roscommon, joined the Teagasc Walsh Scholar team through enrolling in a PhD titled ‘INZAC: An Irish and New Zealand animal comparison’ under the supervision of Dr Noirin McHugh and Dr Fiona McGovern of Teagasc and Associate Professor Tommy Boland of UCD.

Nicola’s studies involved the collection and analysis of a vast amount of data on the INZAC flock including reproductive, lambing, ewe and lamb growth, performance and productivity.

She also travelled to New Zealand for three months to link up with agri-consultancy firm AbacusBio and learn more about Kiwi production systems.

Nicola presented her findings to the Teagasc 2021 Virtual National Sheep Conference outlining that New Zealand is achieving up to three times the genetic gain in sheep when compared to Ireland.

She explained that the New Zealand ewes surpassed the performance of both Irish groups for litter size, ewe survival, lambing dystocia and lamb vigour.

“We also looked at litter vigour — how easily the lamb(s) can get up and suckle themselves; 51pc of New Zealand lambs required assistance suckling, while 65pc of high Irish lambs and 69pc of low Irish lambs required help,” she says.

“Mortality in the first 24 hours after birth ranged from 4.7pc to 6.7pc.”

On the lamb performance between the groups, and in particular lamb growth and drafting, she explains that there was no difference in the birth weight between the three groups.

However, from birth to 40 days, New Zealand lambs grew at 312g/day, while the high and low Irish lambs grew at 305g/day and 303g/day, respectively.

She also found a 13-day difference between New Zealand and low Irish lambs when it came to hitting their targets and being drafted for slaughter, which is significant for producers.

On productivity, she found that over a period of four years on the total number of lambs born, the difference between New Zealand and low Irish ewes was 0.7 lambs.

There was a difference of 0.43 lambs between New Zealand and low Irish ewes on the number of lambs reared in favour of the New Zealand.