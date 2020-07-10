Longford farmer's lonely battle to preserve the Roscommon sheep

For more than 20 years Noel Kiernan, has been the last line of defence for the native Roscommon Sheep.

With a small flock safe on his Longford farm, possibly the last flock in existence, he has scoured the country looking for traces of Roscommons in older flocks. But this 20-year search has yielded no positive results.

Three years ago, Noel reached a crossroads: it was time to either give up on the Roscommon Sheep forever or try a completely new approach.

"I got my flock from the Dolan brothers - Pepper and Salt as they were known - a pair of cattle dealers from Roscommon around 20 years ago," he says.

"Since them I've been doing it on my own. I was very close to giving up, I couldn't get any traction on it.

"Over the years I've talked to old guys all over the country who said they might have a few Roscommons in their flock. But after a day of chasing sheep all over the place, I've always ended up with something that wasn't exactly what I was after.

"I plough a lone furrow anyway, it's who I am, so I didn't want to give up.

"I am involved in Curlew conservation, Corncrake conservation, the list gets bigger and bigger.

"There are very few people doing this. If you were over in England, there would be groups of people helping, but over here we seem to let these things go until they're almost gone. Until it's almost too late.

"It costs so much more - both in effort and money - to bring something back when it's on its knees, compared to when it's in a reasonable state."

Three years ago, Noel divided his flock and managed to recruit a handful of younger farmers across the country to help him save the Roscommon Sheep.

One of these made its way to the farm of Sandra Coote in Virginia in Cavan. She acquired five ewes from Noel and has steadily built her numbers since then.

"I saw a message online from the Irish Rare Breeds Society who were looking for people to take on a few Roscommon Sheep to improve the chances that the breed would survive," she says.

"I had thought that the breed was extinct. When I was learning how to spin wool, I remember reading books which made reference to the Roscommon Sheep and they all said it was extinct.

"So when I saw there was Roscommon Sheep available, I was very surprised.

"We are hopeful that the sheep we have are fairly pure bred, but we haven't been able to get gene testing for them yet.

"In appearance they are very true to type. We brought the sheep to the Roscommon Lamb Festival, which was probably the first time in years that they'd had Roscommon Sheep, and we got an amazing response from all the older farmers there."

With the numbers at critically low levels, careful breeding will be required to keep the breed alive.

Last year, Noel found a number of rams among flocks of Galway Sheep which have strong characteristics of Roscommon Sheep, and he is hoping to use these rams over the coming year.

No significant DNA testing has yet been carried out on the Roscommon Sheep and this will be a key next step in efforts to revive the breed.

"There is still hope. If you cross two half-breeds, their progeny is more than half-bred.

"That could be the saving grace for the Roscommons - over time you could build them back up, even from a very low base," says Mr Kiernan.

"I met with some Galway breeders last year and I think there are traces of Roscommon Sheep in some of their flocks. Some of the Galway sheep are very good, very close. The hope is that we will have enough in that to get the Roscommon back off the ground.

"I wrote to the Department of Agriculture before and at that time they had little interest.

"I would like to hand this over to more youthful people."

Roscommon Sheep are generally larger than other breeds and their size may have played a part in them falling out of fashion with farmers.

"The size is a big part of it, they are big animals, and the wool on their head is slightly different, they have more of a gap on their heads than the Galway or other breeds," says Sandra.

"Their size was probably their downfall. They were slow to finish.

"They would have been sold for mutton, and mutton became less popular over in England, so the farmers in Ireland turned away from them."

Noel Kiernan is hoping that some younger farmers will carry on his work in preserving the genetic heritage of the hardy Roscommon breed