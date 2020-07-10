Farming

Longford farmer's lonely battle to preserve the Roscommon sheep

Noel Kiernan with some of the Roscommon Sheep on his farm near Ballymahon, Co Longford Expand
Sandra Coote from Virginia, Co Cavan is working with Noel in the effort to save the Roscommons. Expand

Noel Kiernan with some of the Roscommon Sheep on his farm near Ballymahon, Co Longford

Andrew Hamilton

For more than 20 years Noel Kiernan, has been the last line of defence for the native Roscommon Sheep.

With a small flock safe on his Longford farm, possibly the last flock in existence, he has scoured the country looking for traces of Roscommons in older flocks. But this 20-year search has yielded no positive results.

Three years ago, Noel reached a crossroads: it was time to either give up on the Roscommon Sheep forever or try a completely new approach.