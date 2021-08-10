Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How a city girl who had never set foot on a farm until she met her husband fell instantly in love with rare-breed sheep – and took to farming ‘like a duck to water’

‘I couldn’t bring these sheep back to Ballyfermot, but I didn’t care. I spent €2,500 that weekend’. Four years later Fiona and Michel White are among Ireland’s leading breeders

Instant attraction: Michael and Fiona White and their daughter Ria (8 months) with some of their Hampshire Down flock at Ring Commons Naul farm. Photos: Steve Humphreys Expand
Michael with a Hampshire Down ram Expand
The Whites' Hampshire Downs Expand
The Whites' Hampshire Downs Expand
Michael with some of his flock Expand
Fiona loves life on the farm Expand

Close

Instant attraction: Michael and Fiona White and their daughter Ria (8 months) with some of their Hampshire Down flock at Ring Commons Naul farm. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Instant attraction: Michael and Fiona White and their daughter Ria (8 months) with some of their Hampshire Down flock at Ring Commons Naul farm. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Michael with a Hampshire Down ram

Michael with a Hampshire Down ram

The Whites' Hampshire Downs

The Whites' Hampshire Downs

The Whites' Hampshire Downs

The Whites' Hampshire Downs

Michael with some of his flock

Michael with some of his flock

Fiona loves life on the farm

Fiona loves life on the farm

/

Instant attraction: Michael and Fiona White and their daughter Ria (8 months) with some of their Hampshire Down flock at Ring Commons Naul farm. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

When Dublin sheep farmer Michael White took his city-born-and-bred girlfriend Fiona to Balmoral Show to introduce her to farming life, he got more than he bargained for.

Not only did Fiona fall in love with farming, but the trip also sparked off a love affair with the Hampshire Down breed that has seen them rise to become one of Ireland’s top breeders in just four years.

Fiona, now Michael’s wife, was very much the inspiration for the Naul man’s “accidental” move into the Hampshire Down breed.

Most Watched

Privacy