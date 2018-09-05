Farm Ireland
Flying trade for top Texel rams

Four-figure sums were paid for the pick of the rams at the Sheep Ireland Elite sale in Tullamore, reports Martin Ryan

Malachy McMeel and his assistant Conor Coyle with his Texel rams at the Sheep Ireland Elite Sale.
Martin Ryan

Texel rams met with a 'flying' trade at the Sheep Ireland Elite Eurostar Multi-breed Annual Sale where the breed accounted for the second-largest entry.

An almost complete clearance at GVM Mart, Tullamore, reflected the strong demand, with the prices paid showing the continued popularity of the breed among farmers who crowded the ringside for the sale engaging in lively bidding throughout.

Three rams hit the €1,200 level as breeders from Wexford and Cavan proved the price leaders of the day. Out of the entry of more than 90 rams, the three top-price rams came through the sales ring within minutes of each other.

First into the sales ring under the hammer of auctioneer Gordon Cobbe was Liam Dillon's Kilclammon Brantson. The February 2018-born ram from the flock at Kilclammon, New Ross, Co Wexford had four and five stars for the replacement and terminal indices respectively.

Kilduff Blakely from Robert John Dunne’s flock at Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan sold for €900.
After a round of lively bidding the ram sold for €1,200 to go to a new home at Prosperous, Co Kildare.

Five lots later came Navac Bruce from the flock of Sean McGee, Lattaglohan, Crosskeys, Co Cavan, another four and five star for replacement and terminal indices respectively. The hammer again fell at a final bid of €1,200, with the January 2018 born ram, heading for Easkey, Co Sligo for his new home.

But the best was yet to come, when a few lots later, the price topper of the day came from the flock of Michael and Aidan Murphy, Belcarrig, Gorey, Co Wexford, when their February born ram, Murphy's Banjo fetched €1,220 to join the flock of Ann and Robert O'Mahony, at Forrestown, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Sale topper

The sale topper was bred by Foundry Amran and Foundry and ranked in the top 4pc of the breed for replacement.

Breeder Anne Murphy also recorded a good return for five rams from the flock at Belcarrig, Gorey which sold for an aggregate of €3,860.

Texel price topper of the day, Murphy’s Banjo from the flock of Michael and Aidan Murphy, which fetched €1,220.
She received €880 for Foundry Beverly, a double five star ram ranked in the top 2pc of the breed for replacement and €800 for Foundry Ben, also a double five star ram ranked in the top 5pc for terminal.

She sold Foundry Bimbo, another double five star ram for €840.

The breed recorded a clearance of over 95pc at an average price of €629 which was a very satisfactory outcome.

Alex Clarke, Alepat, Boyerstown, Navan, Co Meath received €960 for Alepat Baxter, a January 2018 born ram with double five stars ranked in the top 8pc of the breed for replacement. He also sold another highly ranked ram, Alepat Brandt, for €920.

Monaghan breeders, John, Colm and Michael McHugh, Cnoc Glas, Lisnashannagh, Carrickmacross were in the higher league of prices when they received €920 and €900 for two of the five rams from their flock.

The all star, Greenhill Banker, was their price leader on the day, while Greenhill Bolt, a four and five star in the indices was a close follower.

They received €820 each for their all star rams, Greenhill Bell Boy and Greenhill Border Fox, while Greenhill Brigadeer sold for €680 to round off a good day out as they topped the sale average for all five rams on offer.

Other top prices included:

  • Robert John Dunne, Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan who received €860 and €900.
  • A ram of Terry Dolan, Cloneyfad, Oldcastle, Co Meath fetched €800.
  • Two rams from breeder Mark Noble, Kilcoursey House, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford went for €820 and €800.

