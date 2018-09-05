Flying trade for top Texel rams

Texel rams met with a 'flying' trade at the Sheep Ireland Elite Eurostar Multi-breed Annual Sale where the breed accounted for the second-largest entry.

An almost complete clearance at GVM Mart, Tullamore, reflected the strong demand, with the prices paid showing the continued popularity of the breed among farmers who crowded the ringside for the sale engaging in lively bidding throughout.

Three rams hit the €1,200 level as breeders from Wexford and Cavan proved the price leaders of the day. Out of the entry of more than 90 rams, the three top-price rams came through the sales ring within minutes of each other.

First into the sales ring under the hammer of auctioneer Gordon Cobbe was Liam Dillon's Kilclammon Brantson. The February 2018-born ram from the flock at Kilclammon, New Ross, Co Wexford had four and five stars for the replacement and terminal indices respectively.

Kilduff Blakely from Robert John Dunne’s flock at Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan sold for €900.

After a round of lively bidding the ram sold for €1,200 to go to a new home at Prosperous, Co Kildare.

Five lots later came Navac Bruce from the flock of Sean McGee, Lattaglohan, Crosskeys, Co Cavan, another four and five star for replacement and terminal indices respectively. The hammer again fell at a final bid of €1,200, with the January 2018 born ram, heading for Easkey, Co Sligo for his new home.

But the best was yet to come, when a few lots later, the price topper of the day came from the flock of Michael and Aidan Murphy, Belcarrig, Gorey, Co Wexford, when their February born ram, Murphy's Banjo fetched €1,220 to join the flock of Ann and Robert O'Mahony, at Forrestown, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Sale topper