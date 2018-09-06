End of an era for these sheep pioneers

One of the original four founding flocks of Beltex Pedigree sheep breeding in Ireland is to be dispersed, to make way for a ‘farm to fork’ commercial sheep enterprise.

One of the original four founding flocks of Beltex Pedigree sheep breeding in Ireland is to be dispersed, to make way for a ‘farm to fork’ commercial sheep enterprise.

The Boherawillin flock has been built up over the past 22 years into one of the most successful pedigree Beltex flocks in the country.

The entire pedigree flock will go under the auctioneer’s hammer at GVM Mart, Tullamore at noon on Saturday, September 8.

The flock was established in 1996 by John and Breeda Browne who travelled to Belgium along with four other breeders and imported the first Belgian Beltex into Ireland.

From the original four ewes imported plus purchases from Northern Ireland breeders and from trips to Carlisle in the UK every couple of years the foundation stock were added to and developed.

The Kilbeggan-based flock remains family run to the core with John’s grandson Sean assuming responsibility for the main management and day to day activities under the watchful eye of John Snr of course.

In recent years the flock has been sweeping awards claiming the All Ireland Title five times, Reserve Champion twice, and winning all categories including Champion and Reserve Champion at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore.

“The show success in recent years is the result of the ground work done years before in selecting the right sheep to stay on top of the game and investing in new lines when needs be,” says Sean.