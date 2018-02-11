Farm Ireland
Eight pedigree Texel in-lamb ewes sell for almost 20,000gns

Ronan Gallagher from Sligo achieved the top prices at Carrick-on-Shannon Mart for this ewe, sired by the prolific Shannagh Won-O-Won
Martin Ryan

Eight pedigree Texel in-lamb ewes have been sold for almost 20,000gns. Strong demand for breeding stock boosted prices at the recent sales where 300 ewes were sold in an almost 100pc clearance across five sales.

The top price for an in-lamb ewe was achieved by Ronan Gallagher, Carrowcarden, Enniscrone, Co Sligo who received €3,400 at the Texel sale at Carrick-on-Shannon.

She was sired by the prolific Shannagh Won-O-Won which had been purchased at the Premier Sale at Blessington in 2015, and has gone on to breed females to £10,000 in the UK. She is carrying twins to Plasucha A Class.

The second highest price of the season was paid for another ewe from the same flock with broadly the same breeding.

Sold for 2,800gns, she was again by Won-O-Won and carrying twins to A Class, this powerful ewe was out of a very successful flush that saw her sister winning numerous shows last summer.

Top price at Blessington Mart went to Arthur and Patrick O'Keeffe, from Mallow who received 2,700gns for their Claybury Warrior daughter.

Ronan Gallagher from Sligo achieved the top prices at Carrick-on-Shannon Mart for an in-lamb ewe sired by the prolific Shannagh Won-O-Won
This ewe was only shown once last year when she placed second in the Growvite National Texel Championships. The exceptional well-bodied gimmer sold carrying twins to Arkle You star.

Next best price went to Anthony Donnelly, from Scarduane, Claremorris, who received 2,400gns for a full sister to last year's first-prize shearling ewe at the Growvite National Championships. Sired by Knock Ursus, she was sold carrying twins to the fantastic breeding Knock Yazoo.

The O'Keeffes were back up again for the third best price of the day at 2,000gns for a prolific show winner last year. Sired by Knock Trident, she sold carrying twins to the sire of the top-priced ewe on the day.

In Roscommon Mart, Eric Campbell, Choroland, Tuam received the top price of 1,500gns for a Kiltarriff Vigilante daughter.

Eric Campbell, Choroland, Tuam with his ewe which sold for 1,500gns at Roscommon Mart
John Brookes, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe took the next two best prices with the first and last ewes into the sales ring.

This sale got off to a flying start when the first lot was finally knocked down at 1,000gns. She was sired by the 40,000gns Mullan Vivaldi and is carrying twins to Mullan Avatar.

Pat and Barry Farrell with their ewe which sold for 2,200gns at Cootehill Mart
John received the second top price of the day, 1,200gns, for another ewe with fantastic back breeding. She was sired by the former UK sire of the year Glenside Razzle Dazzle and is carrying twins to Valhalla.

A super ewe from Neville Myles flock at Legaltion, Ballyshannon secured a top price of 1,300gns at Raphoe Mart.

An ET sister to three ram lambs sold at the 2016 Premier Sale, she was sired by Knock Trident and out of the Annakisha ewe that was purchased at the Premier in 2015. She sold carrying to Annakisha Yoghurt, first-prize junior ram lamb at the 2016 National Championships. The next two best prices were received by John Greene from Larahirl. His ET sisters, sold for 1,020gns and 1,080gns respectively, with a third sister also making 1,000gns.

These three fantastic ewes were by the noted sire Baltier Thunderbird and out of a Redford dam. They sold scanned in lamb to last year's 11,000gns purchase, Strathbogie Yabba Dabba Doo.

Pat and Barry Farrell, Oberstown, Tara, Co Meath, produced the top three priced females at Cootehill Mart, and averaged 1,650gns for six ewes sold. Topping the sale at 2,200gns, was a ewe sired by the 85,000gns Cornmore Velvet Jacket which was followed by 2,000gns for a ewe sired by Procters Ventura and selling scanned with Twins to Strathbogie Yabba Dabba Doo.

* One guinea equals €1.05

Indo Farming

