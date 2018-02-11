Eight pedigree Texel in-lamb ewes sell for almost 20,000gns
Eight pedigree Texel in-lamb ewes have been sold for almost 20,000gns. Strong demand for breeding stock boosted prices at the recent sales where 300 ewes were sold in an almost 100pc clearance across five sales.
The top price for an in-lamb ewe was achieved by Ronan Gallagher, Carrowcarden, Enniscrone, Co Sligo who received €3,400 at the Texel sale at Carrick-on-Shannon.
She was sired by the prolific Shannagh Won-O-Won which had been purchased at the Premier Sale at Blessington in 2015, and has gone on to breed females to £10,000 in the UK. She is carrying twins to Plasucha A Class.
The second highest price of the season was paid for another ewe from the same flock with broadly the same breeding.
Sold for 2,800gns, she was again by Won-O-Won and carrying twins to A Class, this powerful ewe was out of a very successful flush that saw her sister winning numerous shows last summer.
Top price at Blessington Mart went to Arthur and Patrick O'Keeffe, from Mallow who received 2,700gns for their Claybury Warrior daughter.
This ewe was only shown once last year when she placed second in the Growvite National Texel Championships. The exceptional well-bodied gimmer sold carrying twins to Arkle You star.
Next best price went to Anthony Donnelly, from Scarduane, Claremorris, who received 2,400gns for a full sister to last year's first-prize shearling ewe at the Growvite National Championships. Sired by Knock Ursus, she was sold carrying twins to the fantastic breeding Knock Yazoo.