Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 10 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Celebrity ram lives up to star billing with €4,200 sale

Lakeview Heart of Gold's progeny miss out on top prizes at Suffolk Show but top the trade, reports Martin Ryan

Denis Taylor with Seamus Browne's ram, winner of the Recorded Class at the Suffolk Society Premier Show and Sale, on of the progeny of Lakeview Heart of Gold.
Denis Taylor with Seamus Browne's ram, winner of the Recorded Class at the Suffolk Society Premier Show and Sale, on of the progeny of Lakeview Heart of Gold.

Ireland's celebrity Suffolk ram, Lakeview Heart of Gold, is delivering handsome dividends for his Donegal-based owner Seamus Browne.

The famous ram, which became one of the most expensive in the country's history when purchased for €15,000 - and made an appearance on The Late Late Show - bred the top-price ram at the Suffolk Sheep Society Premier Show and Sale at Roscrea Mart on Saturday.

Judge James Rooney presenting the championship trophy to Andrew Lucas.
Judge James Rooney presenting the championship trophy to Andrew Lucas.

Exhibited by Seamus, of Park House, Listillion, Letterkenny, the ram was edged into second place in the Open Ram Class by the Champion Male and Overall Supreme Show Champion, but sold to Tyrone breeder Pat Donnellan at €4,200.

When Lakeview Heart of Gold was purchased, Seamus purred "while most rams have some faults, he has none" and the thronged ringside of breeders at Roscrea justified his faith as they competed strongly for his progeny on Saturday.

Three more of his progeny sold for €2,800, €2,000 and €1,900, with eight sons of Heart of Gold averaging €1,710 at the sale.

Second highest price was €3,200, which Susan O'Keeffe, president-elect of the Suffolk Sheep Society (UK and Ireland) received for one of three sold at an average of €1,800 for the in-demand Baile Na Bpaorach, Annakisha, Mallow flock.

Donnacha Lynch with the Female Champion of Show.
Donnacha Lynch with the Female Champion of Show.

The overall championship of the show was awarded by judge James Rooney to the Male Champion from the flock of AJ & JA Lucas, Cavan House, Killygordon, Co Donegal and sold under the hammer of auctioneer Myles Lambert for €2,000.

The 'group of three rams' went to three 'identical' rams from the Shannagh flock of the Wilson family at Lifford which recorded an average of €1,687 for four rams, including twins, at the sale, all bred by the sire, Lakeview Armani.

Also Read

While the trade dipped at points in the late afternoon, overall there was a large sale of almost 180 ewes and rams entered, with quality rams and those from the well established breeding flocks selling well.

There was a clearance of 65pc in the rams, compared to 57pc in 2017. The average of €892 was also slightly higher than last year, when an exception €11,000 top price in 2017 is excluded. The ewes achieved a clearance of 77pc at an average of €660.

John A Doherty with his best Ram Lamb sired by SOI Bred Ram.
John A Doherty with his best Ram Lamb sired by SOI Bred Ram.

The Female Champion of the Show, a double five-star ewe, exhibited by Philip Lynch of Sea Bank, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, topped the trade for the ewes at €1,200. She was bred by Rookery Rodeo and out of one of the twins of the ewe, Glyde of Cairness Achievement genes.

Second highest price in the ewes was paid for the reserve Female Champion from the flock of Jeffrey & Robert Thornton, Killyclug, Letterkenny, Co Donegal and sold for €1,000. The ewe is by the ram, Rookery Best of the Best and half twin of the ewe, Castleisle.

Results from Suffolk Sheep society Premier Show & sale at Roscrea

Suffolk Sheep Society Cup (Best Suffolk Ram bred in Southern Ireland): John A Doherty (Westown, Malin Head PO, Co Donegal)

Tynte Challenge Cup (Best Novice Ram Lamb): Jeffrey & Robert Thornton, Killyclug, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

McCulloch Cup (Best Group of Three Ram Lambs bred by the Exhibitor): Wm J & R Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe, Lifford, Co Donegal

Gibson Cup (Best Shearling Ewe): Jeffrey & Robert Thornton

Martin McDermott, Richard Wilson and Andrew Wilson with a group of three rams.
Martin McDermott, Richard Wilson and Andrew Wilson with a group of three rams.

Poole Cup (Best Shearling Ewe): Philip Lynch, Sea Bank, Castlebellingham, Co Louth

James O'Neill Cup (Supreme Champion of the Show): AJ & JA Lucas, Cavan House, Killygordon, Co Donegal

Chapman Fearson Cup (Best Shearling Ram): Lexie & Alan Kilpatrick, 2 Beechwod Park, Convoy, Co Donegal

Arthur O'Keeffe Trophy (Open Ram Lamb Class): AJ & JA Lucas

Single Shearling Ewe

1. Jeffrey & Robert Thornton

2. John & Esther Gahan, The Laurels, Barronstown Upper, Grangecon, Co Wicklow

3. Michael & James O'Connell,, Knockogan, Doora, Ennis, Co Clare

Ewe Lamb

1. Philip Lynch

2. Gerry Killilea, Cregcarragh, Claregalway, Co Galway

3. Colin Watchorn, Beechbrook Lodge, Prospect, Newcastle, Co Wicklow

Shearling Ram

1. Lexie & Alan Kilpatrick

2. Kenneth Bailey, Lismurtagh, Tulsk, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

3. Marie C Ennett, Longwood House, Solsborough, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Ram Lamb Sired by SOI Bred Ram

1 &2. John A Doherty

3. Patrick O'Keeffe, Annakisha House, Mallow, Co Cork

Recorded Class

1. Seamus Browne, Park House, Listillion, Letterkenny, Co Donega,

2. Wm J & R Wilson

3. Susan O'Keeffe, Baile Na Bpaorach, Annakisha, Mallow, Co Cork

Novice Ram Lamb

1 & 2. Jeffrey & Robert Thornton

3. Colin Watchorn

Open Ram Lamb

1. AJ & JA Lucas

2. Seamus Browne

3. Philip Lynch

Group of Three Ram Lambs

1. Wm J & R Wilson

2. Seamus Browne

3. Philip Lynch

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Stock image / Getty Images

Additional work permits granted for non-EU meat processing...
The new facility will process 3.6m litres of milk per day (8m pounds) into a range of cheese (135,000mt per year) and whey products for US and international markets

Glanbia announces details of new US cheese plant
Case 250 series.

Futuristic combines - Enhanced automated features are the big selling point of a...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon said it is ready to spend as much as €800m on acquisitions

Kerry increases its July milk price and considers bad weather payments...
Cloonrane House with 48ac of organic land, a holiday cottage and a farmyard on the shores of Finlough Lake near Strokestown in Co Roscommon sold for over €350,000

Forestry sales down in Connacht and Ulster with poorer land proving a...

Tommy Boland: Measuring ewe efficiency has produced some...
Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock: We are aiming for a third cut to be on the safe side