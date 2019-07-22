Breading for quality leads Wicklow sheep farmer to success

Another milestone in his ambition as a sheep breeder to become best in class was accomplished by a Co Wcklow breeder at the 2019 Charollais Breed Championships.

Another milestone in his ambition as a sheep breeder to become best in class was accomplished by a Co Wcklow breeder at the 2019 Charollais Breed Championships.

Although no stranger to the winners' arena, with stock from his flock at Dunlavin regularly in competition at the top of the breed in recent years, Richard Allen was "very pleased" when his Shearling Ewe was awarded the Championship Sash for the Charollais breed for 2019.

Breeding for quality has been his ambition since the rebuilding of the flock about six years ago. His success in the show rings within that short space of time has fully vindicated his policy as his love for sheep continues the tradition of breeding previously carried out on the farm by his father, John.

Richard showed a sparky daughter of Lisfuncheon Magnum, bred in his flock at Uppertown, Dunlavin, which caught the eye of the judge when she appeared in the Shearling Ewe class, one of the largest and most hotly contested classes in the championship.

After carefully deliberating over the large entry, Melvin Mathews, who runs his own flock in Co Offaly - breeding winners of numerous accolades down through the years, most notably in 1998 when he showed a shearling ram to win the all-Ireland -decided on the Dunlavin-bred ewe for the red rosette.

Having qualified for the line-up for the top prize of the day, she went on to become the Overall Champion for 2019.

Richard Allen and James Walsh with the overall champion and reserve champion and Edward Buckley, Chairman Irish Charollais Sheep Society and Judge Melvin Matthews.

It was definitely a day for the 'ladies' to shine in their splendour. Having showed the champion in the Shearling Ewe class, Melvin's eye fell on another top of the class when he chose the winner of the Aged Ewe class, exhibited by James Walsh of the Shanavagoon flock from Ladysbridge, Co Cork to be the Reserve Champion.

A contender for the overall award, she was just pipped, ending up a deserving Reserve Champion.

The task of awarding the Riverdale Cup for the Best Opposite Sex Champion found the winner in the Ram Lamb class.

The eventual winner was from the flock of Tipperary breeders, E & P O'Gorman at Lisfuncheon, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The winner of the Ram Lamb class securing the Riverdale Cup for the Best Opposite Sex Champion for 2019.

Senior Ram

1. Michael Walsh, The Forge, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

2. S&E Conway, Esker, Caltra, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

3. David & Gyll Condon, Monabricka, Freshford, Co Kilkenny

Shearling Ram

1. S & E Conway

2. E & Ml O'Sullivan, Laragh, Maynooth, Co Kildare

3. Simon Brown, Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh Co Kilkenny

4. David Craig, Ballyboggan, Clonard, Co Meath

Ram Lamb

1. E & P O'Gorman, Lisfuncheon, Ballyporeen, Cahir

2. Jim & Frampton Jeffery, The Bungalow, Ahanesk, Midleton, Co Cork

3. MI Power, Shepherds Rest, Cappagh, Askeaton, Co Limerick

4. Richard Allen, Uppertown, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

Senior Ewe

1. James Walsh, Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge, Co Cork

2. Eoin Brophy, Kellistown Carlow

3. M,D& J Miley, Ballyglass, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon

4. Michael Power

Shearling Ewe

1. James Walsh

2. Eoin Brophy

3. M, D & J Miley

4. Michael Power

Ewe Lamb

1. Michael Power

2. Albert Ferguson, Ballinvriskig, Whites Cross, Co Cork

3. M, D & J Miley

4. Albert Ferguson

Group of three

1. Frank Gibbons

2. E & P O'Gorman

3. Richard Allen

Indo Farming