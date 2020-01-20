Sheep farmers in line for a bumper crop of lambs this spring

Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks
Sheep farmers are in line for a bumper crop of lambs this spring based on preliminary scanning results.

Final reports are not yet available but the early indications from farmers and scanners suggest that .

Dominic Black from Tulsk in Co Roscommon described the scanning result so far this year as “exceptional”.

“This year’s results are as good as I’ve seen for 10 years,” Mr Black maintained.

“I’ve come across some real smashing scans this year. The average is around 1.8 lambs per ewe, but I’ve come across an awful lot averaging over 2.0 lambs per ewe,” he maintained.

Mr Black said he had rarely seen ewes in better condition, and this is being reflected in the scanning results.

“There are lots of triplets, which are obviously driving up the crops,” he explained.

Another feature of the scanning this year has been the low number of dry ewes.

“I’ve scanned flocks of up to 100 ewes, and no dry sheep. One flock with over 500 ewes had just one dry sheep, and averaged 2.2 lambs,” he said.

Mr Black, who scans from Sligo to Tipperary and Inishbofin to the Curragh, will start to scan some of the hill flocks over the next few weeks.

Westmeath sheep farmer John Fagan agreed that there was a very positive outlook for this year’s lamb crop.

Mr Fagan’s mature flock averaged 1.94 lambs per ewe, while the ewe lambs averaged 1.3 lambs per ewe.

He maintained that the fall-off in sheep numbers due to the introduction of electronic tagging was a factor in the better condition of ewes and the high scan results.

Donegal-based scanner, Sean McHugh, said the lowland flocks scanned to date were averaging 1.85 lambs per ewe, which was on par with 2019 results.

Online Editors


