Sheep farmers face massive hike in tagging costs

Sheep farmers are facing a 70c increase in the price of a tag when new electronic tagging regulations come into effect on October 1, the owner of one of Ireland's leading tagging companies has warned.

TJ Gormley, owner of Cormac Tagging, told the Farming Independent that sheep tag prices will increase from the current price of approximately 18c per tag to 95c per tag.

"There are still a lot of lads who haven't bought tags and they'll be in trouble because the price will go up come October 1," he said.

"There's a lot of sheep still not sold. Before, lads with 500 sheep were able to buy tags for €90 in total but now that will jump to around €475.

"It's a huge increase and across the board, there are still a large amount of young and old farmers who aren't aware of this - better communication is needed on it."

Mr Gormley said that the company's sales were affected due to the lack of clarity around EID (Electronic Identification) rules in June and July but that they jumped in August once Agriculture Minister Michael Creed clarified EID rules.

Mr Gormley said there is still confusion among farmers but expects those who have yet to purchase new tags to make last-minute purchases this month.

Pressure

"We should hopefully see a lot more sales during September but a lot of our staff will be at the Ploughing so this means we will be extra busy and under pressure," he said.