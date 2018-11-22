Sheep farmers call for urgent clarification as CLP problems mount

Urgent clarification of a number of issues around the operation of the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) for sheep has been sought by the ICSA.

Urgent clarification of a number of issues around the operation of the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) for sheep has been sought by the ICSA.

The calls follow what both ICSA and IFA have described as significant problems at factory level, over a “severe interpretation” of CLP rules being enforced at some plants.

John Brooks of the ICSA has called for the Department of Agriculture and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) to outline their positions on a range of matters arising out of the adoption of CLP. These include:

l What is the policy on visually assessing sheep as they arrive at factories, either on the part of the Department of Agriculture or individual meat plants?

l What is the procedure, or legal framework, regarding lambs being removed from site and transported to an alternative location for clipping?

l What happens to lambs that arrive from Northern Ireland or from Britain for slaughter? Are they subject to CLP? If so, is it safe to allow these lambs to be moved out for clipping, given the possible disease risk? How is the disease risk monitored in these cases?

l What happens to lambs that are presented for slaughter on a Friday that the plant deem as requiring clipping? What procedures are in place for accommodating clipped lambs awaiting slaughter over the weekend period to avoid animal welfare issues?

l What is the maximum cost that can be imposed for clipping procedures? ICSA has received reports of farmers being overcharged for dressing procedures, with charges reaching €2/animal.