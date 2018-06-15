Sheep farmers aim to cash in on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way by developing a specific market for west coast mountain lamb.

Sheep farmers bid for slice of Wild Atlantic action with new brand for hill lamb

An initiative backed by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA), Kepak and Bord Bia will see around 400 hill lambs a week killed for the trade.

The lamb is being marketed as Atlantic Hill Lamb, with outlets identified in Italy and Scandinavia. Brendan Joyce of INHFA announced the plan at the farm body's annual general meeting in Sligo last week, with the supply contract officially kicking off on August 1.

The lambs will be killed at Kepak Athleague, with the organising and administration of supplies undertaken by the INHFA office in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo. Mr Joyce said the launch of the marketing strategy was the culmination of a lengthy period of research and trials.