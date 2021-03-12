Sheep farmers back major wool study to develop struggling industry

Farm organisations have welcomed movement on the commissioning of a major feasibility study aimed at developing Ireland's struggling wool market.

In Budget 2021 €100,000 was secured for the assessment to establish whether or not a variety of Irish wool products can be progressed for national and international markets.

The move comes at at time of significant challenge for the wool industry, as sheep farmers say current product returns don’t justify the additional work for farmers associated with packing and presenting wool for sale.

ICSA Sheep Committee chairman Sean McNamara said: “We are pleased to see this €100,000 initiative come to life. The downfall in price, particularly in 2020, was not only catastrophic for sheep farmers, but it also resulted in so much of this valuable natural resource going to waste. This is something that must never be repeated.

“With wool prices going as low at 10c/kg and with farmers left with no option except to dump wool the Irish Wool Steering Group was established in early 2020 to bring together stakeholders from across the wool spectrum to find solutions and chart a way forward.”

ICSA Organics Committee chairman Fergal Byrne added: “Thankfully, there are people right around the country who understand the value in what others wrongly class as a waste product.

"We have identified a wealth of uses for wool which span across a whole range of sectors, the priority now must be capturing that potential and delivering a viable return for sheep farmers.”

In response to the announcement from Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett, IFA National Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy also highlighted that the collapse in the wool market has resulted in shearing becoming a costly, but vital, task on sheep farms.

"This is unacceptable; shearing must happen to protect the health and welfare of the flock. Wool is a natural, sustainable and environmentally-friendly product. Greater use of wool should be encouraged, and its true value recognised.

“The €100,000 fund was committed to in the last Budget. This project and work identifying opportunities to add value to wool must move ahead as a matter of urgency,” said Mr Dennehy confirming that the association will engage with the minister and Department officials to progress the issue.

Sustainable and renewable

Minister Hackett is asking those interested to identify what they see as "market opportunities" for wool and also to contribute to the development of the study.

“Wool is plentiful in this country and I am really keen to see how we can make the best of it. That is why I was so pleased to secure €100,000 for what I see as a major piece of work assessing whether or not we can develop a variety of wool products for national and international markets.

"I expect to be going to market for a firm to conduct the feasibility study sometime in May, but before I do that, I want to consult with stakeholders to make sure we get the terms of reference right.

She stated that “wool is a sustainable and renewable” product.

"It makes great sense for us to see where its potential lies. While its use in textiles is of course established, it is also an organic, low carbon, natural material which can perhaps be used, viably, in a wide range of products such as fertilisers, insulation and packaging.

"I would like to know even now, before we start, where people believe the opportunities are. I expect the feasibility study, when produced, will assist me in developing a roadmap for the Irish wool industry. And, with the help and guidance of a Wool Forum Stakeholder Group, it will shape future policy on wool as envisaged in the programme for Government,” the minister concluded.

