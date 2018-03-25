Shear class - Ivan Scott's acheievements at home and abroad place him among the world's elite sheep shearers

"You get a real experience of sheep shearing over there. It's on a different scale. It's well organised and there's a constant flow of sheep coming in to be sheared. It's such a big industry there compared to Ireland," he says. As a world record holder, Ivan's training regime is more intense than your average sheep shearer.

Ivan Scott, World record holder sheep shearer pictured near Ballinrobe, County Mayo . Photo: Ray Ryan

"I do my daily shearing but I also go to the gym as well. I lift weights and do the rowing machine and things like that. You need good arm and leg strength but having a good core is especially important. You have to throw all your strength in if you can," he adds.

For 27-year-old Mayo man, Peter Heraty sheep shearing is truly a family affair. His father Petie, who farms Mountain Blackface sheep on Croagh Patrick commonage land is an avid shearer, while his late uncle Gerry represented Ireland at the World Championships in Scotland in 2003.

"I picked it up from them when I was aged 12 or 13 and then at aged 14 I began competing at under-age level. As soon as I was fit to hold a sheep I was in competitions. I won two under 18 titles," says the young man who farms with his father. While Ivan is a machine shearer, Peter has represented Ireland at the last four World Championships as a blade shearer. One of the youngest competitors in Ireland, Peter says he always enjoyed the competitive side of the sport.

Sweat dripping from Ivan Scott as he competes in the Six Nations competiton at the All Ireland Sheep Shearing Championship in Burt, Co. Donegal. Photo- Clive Wasson

"I love representing Ireland and being up against the best. I've been to New Zealand twice. I wouldn't have got the chance to do things like that without shearing, it's given me so many opportunities." Travelling to New Zealand was also key for Peter to hone in his shearing skills.

"They have it perfected over there. There's over 40 million sheep compared to four million here and it goes on for most of the year. Commitment While Peter admits that Ivan's level of commitment is in "a league of his own", he says if you don't like hard work then shearing isn't for you.

"It's very physical, so if you don't like hard work I wouldn't recommend you taking up shearing but it's great to watch." Peter does the shearing with his father on their own farm every summer and also does work on other farms during the busy period but added that the poor prices for wool "are not even paying farmers for shearing". "Wool prices are on the floor and were down a lot last year. It's tough and there's lots of demand for sheep to be clean coming into factories so we would come in there also."

Championships seeking a new home The All-Ireland Sheep Shearing Championships which have been taking place since 1953 are at the heart of the activity in this country. This year's event takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend and chairman Tom Dunne is calling on those who think they might have a suitable venue to get in touch with the Irish Sheep Shearing Association (ISSA). "It's been held in a mart, Punchestown race course, the Green Glens Arena and so many other places. We're not fussy where we hold it as long as it's suitable. We need a place that has a stage or is big enough where we can build our own stage and has room for toilets and food stalls."

Tom says the event can attract up to 10,000 visitors every year and is great for the host's local economy. Around 200 competitors take part in the competition annually, coming from as far away as New Zealand and Australia. "They come from all over the world. Northern Ireland, the UK, France, New Zealand and Australia. This year we are expecting more competitors from Ireland as we'll be choosing members for the team who will represent us at the 2019 World Championships in France." Parties interested in hosting the 2017 All-Ireland Shearing can contact ISSA secretary Eileen Coffey at eileencoffey@gmail.com.

Indo Farming