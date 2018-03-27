Sextuplets spring a surprise in Athenry

Teagasc technician Henry Walsh delivered the lambs and is still in shock at the fact all six, three male and three female, have arrived hale and hearty.

“We’ve had sextuplets before in other breeds but this is a first for the Belclare ewe and we’re thrilled that both mother and lambs are doing so well,” he said.

“There’s over 70 in the Belclare flock here and we knew from the scans she was carrying six so we’ve been keeping a close eye on her in the past few weeks. She lambed on her due date and this is her third crop, so she’s done remarkably well. She’s a great mother, although she has taken a bit of a dislike to the smallest lamb who was the last to be born.”