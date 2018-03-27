Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Sextuplets spring a surprise in Athenry

TECHNICIAN and proud midwife Henry Walsh with the Belclare ewe and her six lambs he helped deliver at the Teagasc campus in Athenry. Photo; Ray Ryan.
TECHNICIAN and proud midwife Henry Walsh with the Belclare ewe and her six lambs he helped deliver at the Teagasc campus in Athenry. Photo; Ray Ryan.

Jacqueline Hogge

SPRING has sprung a historic delivery in Athenry with the arrival of six healthy lambs to a Belclare ewe at the Teagasc campus on the outskirts of the town.

Teagasc technician Henry Walsh delivered the lambs and is still in shock at the fact all six, three male and three female, have arrived hale and hearty.

“We’ve had sextuplets before in other breeds but this is a first for the Belclare ewe and we’re thrilled that both mother and lambs are doing so well,” he said.

“There’s over 70 in the Belclare flock here and we knew from the scans she was carrying six so we’ve been keeping a close eye on her in the past few weeks. She lambed on her due date and this is her third crop, so she’s done remarkably well. She’s a great mother, although she has taken a bit of a dislike to the smallest lamb who was the last to be born.”

The lambs weighed in range from 4.3kg down to 2.4kg and four have been moved to be automatically reared in the artificial feeding unit, where up to 100 lambs can be reared at a time.

“All six were left with her for the first couple of days but we then decided to leave her with two to take care of while we moved the others to the machine, which tube feeds the lambs from a central milk tank.”

TECHNICIAN and proud midwife Henry Walsh with the Belclare ewe and her six lambs he helped deliver at the Teagasc campus in Athenry. Photo; Ray Ryan.
TECHNICIAN and proud midwife Henry Walsh with the Belclare ewe and her six lambs he helped deliver at the Teagasc campus in Athenry. Photo; Ray Ryan.

Cyril McNamara, who has been working in Teagasc for the past 48 years, said he had never seen anything like it before. “I’ve never seen a healthy delivery of six lambs in this breed before and it’s a wonderful reminder of the beauty of nature. Everyone is delighted with their arrival,” he said.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Both farmers and dog owners must be clear on their rights.

'I felt so sick': Devastation for farmer who loses five sheep in brutal...

Row in the UK over whether lamb stew environmentally unfriendly

Row in the UK over whether lamb stew environmentally unfriendly
The Kavanagh family from Drumphea Co Carlow, move sheep from fields into shelter ahead of the arrival of storm Emma. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Water supply vitally important for pregnant ewes
Philip Higgins

Expanding enterprise: How this Sligo farmer has more than doubled his flock...
Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Schmallenberg virus appears to have spread further north in Ireland in 2017...
Factories are looking for lamb supplies at this stage

'Base price of €7/kg needed to cover rising sheep sector costs'


Top Stories

Mills working around the clock to meet feed demand
Daytime temperatures will remain in the low single digits.

Bitter cold, hail and sleet forecast in run-up to Easter
The new mounting plate moves the entire assembly rearwards, ensuring the lift arms will not strike the hydraulic motor at full lock.

New safer PTO option now available through TAMS

'Health fears' for consumers as sales of raw milk continue to rise
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge

Watch this Claas Torion wheel loader working day and night on a silo

Cowboy Mick sets up his own slice of the Wild West...in Laois