Ruff justice: UK Police want DNA database to identify dogs that worry livestock
They also want the law changed so that animals including llamas, alpacas, emus and ostriches can be protected.
Officers from five forces have made a raft of recommendations including owners being legally obliged to tell police if their pet goes after a captive animal.
They also want the law changed so that animals including llamas, alpacas, emus and ostriches are defined as livestock.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) led a study on the issue of livestock worrying, with five forces – North Yorkshire, Devon and Cornwall, Sussex, North Wales and Hertfordshire – submitting data.
They found that from September 2013 to 2017 there were 1,705 recorded incidents of livestock worrying and attacks. A total of 1,928 animals were killed and 1,614 injured – at an estimated cost of £250,000.
Around one in 10 – 11% – of the incidents involved owners whose dog had worried or damaged livestock before, and in most cases the animal was not on a lead.
Our new report on livestock worrying highlights the scale of the problem and the challenges faced by police forces in supporting farmers to deal with the issue. Read it here: https://t.co/sfcA466XUM pic.twitter.com/FTzUYq3MZI— NPCC (@PoliceChiefs) February 21, 2018
Police face a number of problems in prosecuting livestock worrying, for example they are unable to search a dog owner’s home for a canine that has attacked captive animals.