Ruff justice: UK Police want DNA database to identify dogs that worry livestock

Officers from five forces have made a raft of recommendations including owners being legally obliged to tell police if their pet goes after a captive animal.

They also want the law changed so that animals including llamas, alpacas, emus and ostriches are defined as livestock.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) led a study on the issue of livestock worrying, with five forces – North Yorkshire, Devon and Cornwall, Sussex, North Wales and Hertfordshire – submitting data.

They found that from September 2013 to 2017 there were 1,705 recorded incidents of livestock worrying and attacks. A total of 1,928 animals were killed and 1,614 injured – at an estimated cost of £250,000.