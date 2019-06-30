Rossiter clan take Suffolk event by storm

Glory days: Pat Rossiter and his Overall Champion in the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society Championship, with judge John Donoghue, Irish Suffolk Sheep Society secretary Anne Mitchell, and society chairman Richard Moore
Martin Ryan

The Rossiter brothers dominated the first championships of the newly formed Irish Suffolk Sheep Society, taking home the three champion titles.

It was a superb outing for Pat, Greg and Clem Rossiter of Bannow, Co Wexford, who between them showed the Male Champion, Female Champion, Reserve Female Champion and Overall Champion, plus several class award winners, from more than 80 entries.

The Supreme Champion of the Show was awarded to the first prize winner in the shearling ram class from the oldest flock in Ireland, the County Flock owned by Pat, from near Wellington Bridge.

The shearling ram, which had been chosen as the Male Champion of the Show, was bred from the Ballyhine Flock of Michael Clarke Barrington (Wexford) and sired by Cloontagh Chieftain.

Anne Mitchell, secretary of the society, which has launched in recent weeks with an initial membership of more than 90 breeders, presented Pat with the John Joe Mitchell Memorial Cup. Present also was Richard Moore, first chairman of the society.

The success story for the Rossiters continued with Greg's Bannow Flock showing the Female Champion and first prize winner in the shearling ram class.

The single was sired by Finnvale Fury out of a ewe by Islandmore General.

Greg's ewe lamb sired by Finnvale Fury out of a ewe by Collessie the Spot was judged the Reserve Female Champion and first prize winner in the ewe lamb class.

Awarding the honours in the breed was a challenging task for show judge John Donoghue, a highly respected and seasoned judge who established the Ballybur Suffolk flock in Kilkenny in 1968.

He found himself not wanting for selection and quality when confronted with seven large classes from which to select the winners, which he described as animals with outstanding potential for the commercial market.

The Reserve Overall Champion came from west of the Shannon, with Jimmy Rooney of Grange, Co Sligo taking the honours.

Jimmy's January-born ram lamb, which captured Reserve Overall Champion, after being judged Reserve Male Champion of the Show and first in the ram lamb class, was a twin lamb sired by Finn Vale Three out of a home-bred ewe by Baileys Godsend.

Wexford brothers dominate new society's inaugural awards with three champion titles

Results

Irish Suffolk Society

Shearling Ram

1. Pat Rossiter, Newtown, Bannow, Co Wexford

2. Richard Moore, Smithstown, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

3. Michael Purcell, Mangan, The Rower, Co Kilkenny

Aged Ewe

1. Richard Moore

2 & 3. Jimmy Rooney, Gortnaderry, Grange, Co Sligo

Shearling Ewe

1 & 2 & 3. Greg & Clem Rossiter, Grange, Bannow, Co Wexford

Novice Ram Lamb

1 & 3. Marian Murphy, Boleybeg, Ballymoreustace, Co Kildare

2. Michael Murphy, Moneen, Cummer, Tuam, Co Galway

Open Ram Lamb

1. Jimmy Rooney

2. Michael Murphy

3. Marian Murphy

Class 6 Novice Ewe lamb

1 &2. John Martyn, Ballymagyr, Duncormick, Co Wexford

3. Michael Toolan, Streamstown, Ballisodare, Co Sligo

 

Open Ewe Lamb

1. Greg & Clem Rossiter

2. Matt Pearse, Cappakee, Co Clare

3. John Marty

 

Irish Jacob Society

Shearling Ram and Upwards

1 & 3. Kevin Harney, Kilcrin, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

2. Cathal Walsh, Derryvarogue, Donadea, Naas, Co Kildare

Shearling Ewe and Upwards

1 & 3. Cathal Walsh

2. Matthew Kehoe, Courtown, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Ram Lamb

1 & 3. Matthew Kehoe

2. Kevin Harney

Ewe Lamb

1. Kevin Harney

2 & 3. Matthew Kehoe

