Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 19 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Religious festivals set to boost lamb prices - IFA

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

With the major Christian festival of Easter and the Muslim festival of Ramadan approaching, IFA sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said there is very strong demand for lamb.

“These festivals are important dates in the sheep farming calendar.  This year Easter is on April 21st and Ramadan begins on May 6th.”

The IFA sheep farmers’ leader pointed out that for the next five years to 2024, Easter and Ramadan will be only two weeks apart. 

“This aligning of the calendar should drive strong demand for lamb at an early stage in the year, just as the first of the new season lamb appears on the market”.

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 199 Weight 47.8Kg Type Spring Lamb Amount 5 Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 199 Weight 47.8Kg Type Spring Lamb Amount 5 Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell

He said hoggets are making €5.80/kg with some top prices of €5.90 paid and some feeders holding out for €6.00/kg. He said demand is very strong and supplies quite tight.

The IFA Sheep farmers leader said farmers should select their stock carefully and be careful not to sell under finished lambs. He said with Ramadan coming in early May, demand should remain strong.

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196A Weight 50kg Type Pring Lamb Amount 11 Price€140 Photo Brian Farrell
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196A Weight 50kg Type Pring Lamb Amount 11 Price€140 Photo Brian Farrell

The first of the new season spring lambs are out this week. Sean Dennehy said numbers will be very tight and prices are in the region of €6.60 to €6.80/kg to 21kgs. He said butchers and wholesalers are active.  Ewes are making €2.80 to €3.00/kg, up to 45kgs.

Sean Dennehy was very critical of some factories, who he said were trying to talk down prices and attempting to control the trade at this critical time of year. “This is totally unacceptable and viewed very negatively by sheep farmers.”

Also Read

The IFA sheep farmers leader pointed out that last year prices for hoggets were €6.20/kg and spring lambs were making €7.20.

He said sheep farmers are expecting supplies will tighten further over the coming weeks. The kill to date this year is back 97,461 head, pointing to very tight supplies.

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 195A Weight 44.6kg Type Sprinf Lamb Amount 6 Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 195A Weight 44.6kg Type Sprinf Lamb Amount 6 Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell

UK lamb prices trading at £4.38/kg sterling for w/e Apr 3rd, which is the equivalent to €5.36/kg incl vat.

Sean Dennehy said the IFA is demanding an increase of the QA bonus to 30c/kg. Some plants have moved to 15c and 20c/kg with additional market specifications.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

'The day our farm became a killing zone'

John Large: Triplets and quads posing multiple problems

Tom Staunton: 'Learning the lessons from another lambing season'
Creed said EID tagging will ultimately simplify the sheep tagging system

ICSA says EID tagging of sheep has 'failed' and farmers should be compensated
Quotes for hogget jumped by between 10-30c/kg

Factories: Hogget quotes jump by up to 30c per kg
Nematodirosis is a severe disease of lambs six to twelve weeks of age.

Department issues advice to sheep farmers over Nematodirus...
Claire Duffy leading a twin ewe to grass on the Duffy farm in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal

Lambing season goes into overdrive in north Donegal


Top Stories

Ballymahon Mart Longford. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart prices rise as farmers pay no heed to Brexit fears
A gorse fire raging around the church at Guagane Barra, west Cork in April 2017. Photo: John Delea

Forest fire warning issued over forecast high temperatures
Stock Image

'We don't know the margins of meat processors' - meat industry body
Cattle grazing at Ballyloughan Castle in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

West is best as temperatures to reach up to 22C over Easter weekend
A major advantage of robotic milking systems is the potential to increase milk yield

The pros and cons of robotic milking systems
John Deere displays and GPS receivers have become more susceptible to theft

John Deere aiming to crack crime with new PIN system
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

Milk prices at 1995 levels, claim farmers