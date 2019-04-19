Religious festivals set to boost lamb prices - IFA

With the major Christian festival of Easter and the Muslim festival of Ramadan approaching, IFA sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said there is very strong demand for lamb.

“These festivals are important dates in the sheep farming calendar. This year Easter is on April 21st and Ramadan begins on May 6th.”

The IFA sheep farmers’ leader pointed out that for the next five years to 2024, Easter and Ramadan will be only two weeks apart.

“This aligning of the calendar should drive strong demand for lamb at an early stage in the year, just as the first of the new season lamb appears on the market”.

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 199 Weight 47.8Kg Type Spring Lamb Amount 5 Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell

He said hoggets are making €5.80/kg with some top prices of €5.90 paid and some feeders holding out for €6.00/kg. He said demand is very strong and supplies quite tight.

The IFA Sheep farmers leader said farmers should select their stock carefully and be careful not to sell under finished lambs. He said with Ramadan coming in early May, demand should remain strong.

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196A Weight 50kg Type Pring Lamb Amount 11 Price€140 Photo Brian Farrell

The first of the new season spring lambs are out this week. Sean Dennehy said numbers will be very tight and prices are in the region of €6.60 to €6.80/kg to 21kgs. He said butchers and wholesalers are active. Ewes are making €2.80 to €3.00/kg, up to 45kgs.

Sean Dennehy was very critical of some factories, who he said were trying to talk down prices and attempting to control the trade at this critical time of year. “This is totally unacceptable and viewed very negatively by sheep farmers.”