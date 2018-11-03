Grass growth on the main grazing platform at Lyons was running at 35kg DM per ha per day up to October 22.

Rams are ready to go again for a second cycle of repeats

This is slightly ahead of previous years, though the difference is not huge. We are currently in the process of closing paddocks for spring.

It is important to close paddocks in time and avoid the temptation to re-graze these paddocks later in the year.

We aim to have about 20pc of the paddocks closed by the end of October.

Grazing conditions are very favourable on the farm this year allowing for very good clean out of paddocks, which will support good quality growth next spring.

Conditions have also been very good for the growth of our Redstart crop this year.

This crop was established on July 24 and on October 25 an un-grazed section had a pre-grazing DM yield of 8.5 tonnes per ha.

This equates to a daily growth rate of 95kg DM per ha per day. Lambs were grazing a 6.9 tonne crop up to last week, but it was felt that this very high yield may have led to a reduction in lamb performance due to a loss of feed quality; lamb growth rates were 170 grams per day.