Protest planned over introduction of full EID tagging in sheep

ICSA is to mount a protest in opposition to the mandatory introduction of EID tagging for all sheep.

ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks has said that members of the ICSA sheep committee wish to highlight the mounting anger of sheep farmers against this unnecessary move.

He says the introduction of mandatory EID tagging will cost sheep farmers €2.5m per year. "It has been done without warning or consultation at the behest of processors who are the only ones who will benefit. It is unacceptable that sheep farmers should bear all the cost,” Brooks claimed.

In addition Mr Brooks said, “ICSA is also deeply concerned about the chaotic rollout of the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) for sheep. We are demanding an immediate review of the implementation of the policy.” The protest will take place at the Department of Agriculture, Kildare St. Dublin and will start at 12.30pm.