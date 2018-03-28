Promoting wool as 'green' fibre could lift sales: ICSA

Efforts must be made to market wool as a 'green' fibre as it is currently worthless to farmers, it has been urged.

The price for wool has been poor over the past 12 months with a lack of appetite in the Chinese market being blamed for the fall-off in demand.

"Wool is currently worthless and farmers are often left at a loss financially at the end of shearing season with wool prices failing to cover the €2-€3 average ewe shearing cost," said the ICSA's John Brooks. With a new shearing season in sight, he called for more efforts to promote Ireland's indigenous wool industry as sheep numbers have risen to over five million head in recent years.

"We need to see a concerted effort made to breathe life back into the industry. At a time when low carbon, low waste, biodegradability and renewability are the factors by which products and processes are judged, wool scores high on all," he said, adding it was a viable alternative to fossil fuel based synthetic fibres. Aidan Walsh, from Texacloth, said the market was dependent on export for large-scale sales as it could be processed cheaper elsewhere.