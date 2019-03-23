Potential €35/head no-deal tariff sees Northern farmers cut sheep numbers

The Republic of Ireland has acted as an important outlet for the Northern Ireland sheep sector and has traditionally taken approximately half of the lambs produced in the region.

The Republic of Ireland has acted as an important outlet for the Northern Ireland sheep sector and has traditionally taken approximately half of the lambs produced in the region.

However, industry leaders in Northern Ireland have warned that this could dramatically change in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

If no deal can be reached prior to the UK’s departure from the trading bloc then WTO tariffs will be applied to Northern lambs heading south for slaughter at point of export. The current tariff for live sheep is €80.50/100kg liveweight.

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland has said that assuming an average liveweight of a lamb/hogget of 44kg this would put the export tariff at €35.42/head.

Using last week’s average euro/sterling exchange rate the tariff equates to £30.38 per lamb exported.

The LMC said a tariff of this level would effectively shut off this market outlet for the Northern Ireland sheep sector.