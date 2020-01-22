Positive vibes continue as quotes top €5.30/kg

Processor demand has been a key driver of the trade over the past month with prices now on the rise since November, rewarding farmers who held on to lambs during the very wet autumn.

Kildare Chilling, however, continue to be out in front quoting €5.30/kg, with the ICMs remaining at the bottom of the table.

The strength of the market can be seen by Kepak Athleague, boosting their quote for hoggets by 25c since last week to a base of 525c/kg.

The first lamb throughput figures of 2020 were published last week with 56,934 lambs killed over the week ending January 11.

In the UK, lamb prices are also soaring - up 17.1p on the same week last year and 43p above the five-year average.

The positive vibes in the sheep trade come as a delegation from the IFA National Sheep Committee met with Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and the main sheep processing factories, including Irish Country Meats (ICM), Kepak, Kildare Chilling and Dawn Meats in Dublin last week.

Chairman Sean Dennehy said he made it very clear to the factories that incomes on sheep farmers were under severe pressure and lamb price needed to continue to rise in order to provide a viable income for farmers.

He said: "IFA was very strong in the argument that carcase weight limits were way too restrictive at the factories and new season lamb needed to open at a minimum carcase weight of 21kg."

The IFA has also put a strong case to the factories to increase the Quality Assurance bonus to 30c/kg. He added that some plants had increased the bonus from 10c to 15c/kg, but a lot more needs to be done to reward farmers for Quality Assurance properly.

Meanwhile, ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara has called on all political parties to commit to a new a significantly improved Sheep Welfare Scheme that would see a doubling of the financial benefit of the scheme to sheep farmers.

Live exports down to just 7,500 head

The sheep industry's live export trade is continuing to steeply decline.

Live exports now represent a tiny element of the market and this reduced even further in 2019.

Numbers exported at 7,500 head were just a third of 2018 levels according to Bord Bia. France absorbed the majority (67pc) of exports. This is a long way from the heady days of 2009 when over 100,000 lambs were exported, adding valuable competition, particularly at the marts.

Efforts to reignite the trade in recent years seem to have fallen by the wayside, much to farmers' disappointment.

Indo Farming