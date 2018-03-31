Walkers in the countryside have been called on to make sure they have their dogs on a lead at all times.

'Owners can be held responsible for any losses' - Farmers call on walkers to keep dogs on a lead

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy, Easter is a busy time and there will be a large influx of walkers in the countryside, many with dogs.

"Walkers and dog owners must be aware that Easter is a very busy time on farms with lambing and calving and there is no place for uncontrolled dogs roaming through fields of sheep or cattle,” Sean Dennehy said. "Walkers allowing dogs off the lead to run wild in the countryside, where there are ewes and young lambs, can create mayhem leading to mismothering and significant lamb losses. The message to walkers is clear: be responsible - keep you dog on a lead and under control at all times.

"Owners can be held responsible for any losses involved in dog attacks, with serious financial and legal consequences. Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog that is worrying, or about to worry, their flock.” It comes after a spate of dog attacks in recent weeks which has seen over 50 sheep and lambs killed.