Over 40 lambs killed on neighbouring farms after dog attack

The Westmeath Independent reports that the incident occurred over the weekend and it's understood to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It says that Gardai believe several dogs attacked sheep in neighbouring fields in the Kellybrook and Smithboro townlands, close to Knockcroghery.

The paper says that one farmer discovered 40 dead lambs in the field, while his neighbour found another four deceased on his farm and it's understood that a number of sheep were missing in the days after the attack.