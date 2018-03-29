Farm Ireland
Over 40 lambs killed on neighbouring farms after dog attack

The farmers have lost thousands of euros worth of stock
Margaret Donnelly

Over 40 lambs were lost by two neighbouring farmers after they were attacked by dogs in South Roscommon.

The Westmeath Independent reports that the incident occurred over the weekend and it's understood to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It says that Gardai believe several dogs attacked sheep in neighbouring fields in the Kellybrook and Smithboro townlands, close to Knockcroghery.

The paper says that one farmer discovered 40 dead lambs in the field, while his neighbour found another four deceased on his farm and it's understood that a number of sheep were missing in the days after the attack.

It's thought several marauding dogs may have been involved in the horrific attack and none were found after the attack.

Meanwhile, Gardai are understood to be conducting house to house calls in the Knockcroghery area in a bid to raise awareness with householders about the need for dog control, particularly, during the busy lambing season, the paper reports.

Sgt Adrian Queeney from Roscommon Garda Station told the paper that the farmers have incurred big losses as a result of this attack running into several thousand euro, and he appealed to local dog owners to keep them under control and not to let them roam freely near farmland.

Online Editors

