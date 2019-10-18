Over 1,100 farmers applied for sheep tag subsidy scheme

The Sheep EID Tag Subsidy Scheme was a one-off scheme that subsided the costs associated with the extension of electronic ids to all sheep. 1,136 sheep farmers in the garden county had applied for the subsidy, which supported by €1 the cost of each electronic sheep tag purchased in the first sheep tag order completed between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

The figures were released by the Department of Agriculture in response to a parliamentary question from Charlie McConalogue TD,

The purchase of a minimum of ten electronic tags was required for eligibility to the scheme and the maximum payment per farmer was capped at €100, based on a maximum subsidy of €1 for 100 electronic tags.

Sheep farmers could be automatically enrolled by the Department of Agriculture based on the information contained within the Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) database. Around €2.13 million will be paid to eligible sheep farmers nationwide from the scheme, which has now closed.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed said he was not aware of any concerns in relation to the operation of the scheme.

'While my Department is not aware of any concerns in relation to this Scheme, where individual farmers are not satisfied with the automatic determination of their eligibility for the Scheme or the amount payable to them, they can seek a review by contacting my officials in AIM Division in Backweston. All applications for review will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Where the outcome of such a review is not to the satisfaction of the applicant, the decision can be appealed to the Agricultural Appeals Office,' he added.

