A Roscommon sheep farmer has hit out at sheep imports from Northern Ireland which he claims are seeing local farmers struggling to have their lambs slaughtered with factories.

‘Our cattle don’t enjoy the same welcome in the North’ – Sheep farmer says Northern lamb imports are 'getting out of hand'

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) sheep chairman John Brooks has said that sheep farmers right around the country are struggling to have their lambs slaughtered with factories fully booked up.

“We are seeing big throughput numbers of sheep, however, questions about the origin of these sheep are arising.”

According to Brooks ICSA has been getting reports of extra quantities of lamb coming down from the Northern of Ireland for slaughter in the south.

“Sheep from across the border have always been brought down here but the larger numbers are getting out of hand.

“They are having too much of a knock on effect with farmers in the south having difficulty getting their own slaughtered.

“As far as we can see, this is just another ploy to keep prices down at a time when farmers are suffering due to drought costs.

Brooks said the increased imports again brings up labelling issues and puts at risk Ireland’s traceability, origin green and quality assurance systems.