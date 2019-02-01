Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 1 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Once off payments to sheep farmers purchasing EID tags commence

From October 1 lambs under 12 months of age that are going directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will require a single electronic tag.
From October 1 lambs under 12 months of age that are going directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will require a single electronic tag.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, today announced the commencement of the first tranche of payments under the EID sheep tag subsidy scheme.

Payments totaling €365,000 have now issued to 5,300 sheep keepers.

Further payments will issue as more farmers make their first purchase of tags during the year. The new scheme, confirmed by the Minister in August 2018, sees a maximum amount of up to €100 payable for the first order for EID tags purchased by farmers after 01 October 2018.

In order to ensure the simplification of the process, sheep farmers do not need to make an application for this payment. Rather, the Department will calculate the amount due to each farmer under the scheme and will issue payments on a quarterly basis as farmers make qualifying purchases of tags.

The EID sheep tag subsidy scheme is designed to assist sheep keepers with the transition to the introduction of mandatory EID of all sheep with effect from 1 June 2019.

The introduction of mandatory EID as previously announced by the Minister is required as the current national sheep identification system is widely acknowledged to be very complex, with an over reliance on the manual transcription of individual sheep identification numbers.

He said the extension of electronic identification will simplify the sheep tagging system, significantly reduce the record keeping requirements for sheep farmers moving sheep to livestock marts, slaughter plants and export assembly centres and provide a more accurate and robust sheep traceability system in support of animal health and public health objectives and thus support the further development and sustainability of the sheep industry.

Also Read

"This move to full EID will protect Ireland’s reputation as a source of safe and secure food and animals and will put Ireland’s sheep traceability system on a par with other major competitor exporting countries in maintaining and securing new international markets for Irish sheep meat," he said.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: Mild winter has made up for some of the chaos we battled in...
Photo Brian Farrell

New programme could see Europe become 100pc self-sufficient in...
Philip Higgins pictured on his farm in Skreen, Co Sligo. Photo Brian Farrell

Sligo sheep farmer on converting a cattle shed into housing for his mid-season...

East-west divide on lamb crop as drought factor hits numbers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Lamb prices achieve lift-off but ewes stall
John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary.

John Large: Exceptional start to the year has given us a grass boost
Photo Brian Farrell

Another good week for sheep farmers prices inch upwards


Top Stories

Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross

Beef Plan movement threatens to get political
Hard Border questions: Michael Creed repeated the Government line when questioned yesterday. Picture: Damien Eagers

'One slip' could be calamitous for important live export trade - Minister...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Northern Ireland farm incomes to fall dramatically amid no-deal Brexit...
Monaghan supplies 50pc of retail mushrooms in the UK. Photo: Getty Images

'No alternative' to UK for domestic mushroom farmers
Mary Rooney is from Manorhamilton and runs a sheep and suckler farm across the border in Gorteen, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Mary Rooney: Why have compliance inspections become so stressful for so...
Farmer Eoin Kelly

Meet the farmer looking for love: 'I've had a bit of craic, but it's time to...
Farmers have hit out at comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he is trying to reduce red meat in his diet for environmental and health reasons. Stock photo

There is a war on red meat - and attacks are on the rise, farmers warn