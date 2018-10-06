North-west farmers get rub of the green on grass growth

These lambs are on grass and split into two groups, with heavier lambs being trough-fed approximately 0.5kg of concentrates twice per day, and the lighter group being fed 0.5kg once per day.

Michael adds: "I just have 120 my own lambs left which is well ahead of 2017."

While this is partly due to the much better weather in 2018, he also made some other changes, including feeding ewes for four to five weeks post-lambing and creep-feeding about 50pc of his lambs.

He feels that the fact that he has so many of his lambs sold and that lambs hit higher prices in July and August justifies this approach this year.

"I am happy with the change and will do something similar in 2019 and hope that I can get a similar performance," he says.

However, his approach would not be advisable for anyone who is currently getting 60-70pc of their lamb crop sold in by late September on little or no meals.

It could be considered by those selling over 50pc of March-born lambs in the October to the December/January period, having been fed €12-€15 of concentrates each.

Michael has 80 ewe lambs selected for replacements, and he also purchased 30 ewe lambs with quarter Belclare genetics, as in previous years.

While he may select some more of his own ewe lambs he does not intend buying in any more replacements this year. He hopes to have 320 ewes and 110 ewe lambs going to the ram, which would be an increase of 30 on 2017.

One setback was that Michael's ewe lambs contacted conjunctivitis, an eye infection that has been occurring over the past three years.

"They took a bit of a hit performance-wise so I now have them split in two groups according to liveweight," he says. "There is one group of 50 lambs with an average liveweight of 52kg on grass only with the remaining lambs that average 46kg, getting half a kilogram of meal per day."

The ewes have had two cobalt doses and will get two more before mating.

"They are all in good condition, probably about half a body condition score (BCS) better than last year," says Michael.

"I will give them a triclabendazole dose for liver fluke next week. I am using zinc sulphate in the footbath."

Grassland

Grass growth has continued to be very good.

Michael began spreading his final round of 30 units of nitrogen in the week of September but he had to stop half-way through due to heavy rainfall, which has continued since.

He hopes to complete the operation in the coming days as the ground is still in good shape for the time of year.

Mating

Michael will mate his ewes in groups of 50 per ram. They will be single-sire mated, with the rams rotated after 17 days.

He will use raddle paste on the rams. He hopes to have a final team of three Suffolk, two Texel, two Charollais, two Bluefaced Leicester and one Belclare ram. This will leave him with two 'subs' if anything goes wrong.

Future Plans

Michael hopes to purchase some more store lambs later on.

He is investigating the purchase of a 'diet feeder' to reduce the workload during the winter and spring.

Like all major farming decisions it is not straight-forward as he has to take into account many factors including his existing tractor and loader, feed passages, feedback from other farmers and flock size.

Hopefully it will be in situ for the next update in December.

John Cannon is a Teagasc advisor based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal email: john.cannon@teagasc.ie

