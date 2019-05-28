'No more savage price cuts' - ICSA tell ICM Camolin at meeting

File photo: Getty Images
File photo: Getty Images
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

ICSA has insisted that there be no more "savage" sheep price cuts in the short to medium term at a meeting with Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co Wexford.

The meeting was called following an ICSA protest at the site last week due to sharp falls in sheep prices in recent weeks.

Following the meeting ICSA Sheep Chair Sean McNamara said it had a very robust discussion with factory management where it received an assurance that electronic reading would be in place from Tuesday June 4 which would ensure accurate printouts of lambs killed for farmers.

 “We had a very robust discussion with the management team here at ICM Camolin. Last week we were here to protest, and these officials witnessed at first-hand the anger amongst sheep farmers," said Mr McNamara.

"We came here today to reinforce the message that sheep farmers cannot bear these savage price cuts and must be paid an adequate price for their produce, end of story.

“To that end ICSA has insisted there can be absolutely no more price cuts in the short to medium term. "

Meanwhile quotes for this week include cull ewe figures which appear to have stabilised from €2.50-2.70/kg, although Dawn drop back 10c/kg to €2.50 to line up with the two ICM plants. Kepak are steady at €2.60/kg, while Kildare remain top at €2.70+10c/kg QA.

Quotes for hoggets dropped yesterday by 25c/kg at Kildare Chilling and the two ICM plants. All three are on €4.25/kg.

Although Moyvalley do lift their offering for spring lambs by 10c/kg to €5.60/kg, all other prices on our price table for lamb remain as they were last week.

This means Dawn and the two ICMs continue on €5.50+10c/kg bonus, with Kepak also on €5.50/kg but with a better bonus at 15c/kg. This leaves Kildare top at €5.55+10c/kg.

Online Editors

