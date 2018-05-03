‘New Zealand have no tagging system at all for sheep’ – Farmers hit back as Minister makes EID tagging mandatory for all sheep

FarmIreland.ie

IFA President Joe Healy said the announcement by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed on the imposition of compulsorily electronic sheep tagging on all sheep from October 1 is adding insult to injury after the fodder crisis and the financial challenges sheep farmers have had to endure this winter.

