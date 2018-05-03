‘New Zealand have no tagging system at all for sheep’ – Farmers hit back as Minister makes EID tagging mandatory for all sheep
IFA President Joe Healy said the announcement by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed on the imposition of compulsorily electronic sheep tagging on all sheep from October 1 is adding insult to injury after the fodder crisis and the financial challenges sheep farmers have had to endure this winter.
He said it is astonishing that Minister Creed would impose further costs and bureaucracy on farmers on the same day that Brussels has proposed a cut to CAP Direct Payments.
“The Minister is ignoring farmers and appears to be dancing to the tune of the meat factories, which are pushing hardest for EID.
“Sheep farmers will be really angry with this announcement from the Minister as they see everybody benefiting except farmers, who will have to pick up all of the costs. In addition, it comes on top of the Clean Sheep policy which the Minister imposed earlier this year and it has caused immense hardship for the sector.
IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said it was unacceptable that Minister Creed did not engage in any meaningful consultation with farmers on this move.
He said it appears that a small few people are dictating the pace and 35,000 farmers are being asked to pick up the bill.
“This is unfair and not a good way to do business.