The lambing season has begun. It started off with a few ewes that were sponged early in order to fertility test the rams going to sale.

New ram has come up trumps with his first progeny

Both delivered sets of triplets, this was followed by some of the purebred Bluefaced Leicester ewes that lambed last week. These lambs are by the new stock ram that we purchased in partnership with Joe Scahill's Faughburren flock last September.

I'm very happy with what I see so far from the ram bought from the Mullaghwee flock in Northern Ireland. The lambs have good length and depth and some nice colour too. All have lambed for now and I look forward to the repeat ewes that are to lamb next week.

These will be followed by the main flock of Blackface (Lanark type) ewes. These ewes will have both Lanark and Mule lambs. I have some purebred Lanark ewes to lamb to the £90,000 Blackhouse, a Scottish bloodline that we are trying this time. I have seen stock he has bred in Scotland and I hope he adds some of his traits to ours. A few ram lambs out of him would be nice to sell at the West of Ireland Lanark breeder's sale in Ballinrobe in September.