Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 1 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New programme could see Europe become 100pc self-sufficient in sheepmeat

Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Increasing ewe productivity by 0.1 lambs across the EU by utilising knowledge and technology currently available could see Europe become almost 100pc self-sufficient in sheep meat, according to Teagasc Research Officer, Tim Keady.

By grouping information from research carried out under SheepNet, a three-year project started in November 2016 focused on factors effecting ewe productivity, it is possibility ewe productivity could be increased by 0.3 lambs per ewe according to the Athenry-based Officer.

The practice-driven innovation aims to improve the productivity of meat sheep (the number of lambs reared per ewe joined) and milk sheep (the number of milking ewes per ewes joined, according to Tim. By doing this, three key factors were addressed including pregnancy rate, pregnancy success and improved lamb survivability he explained.

After gathering the data researched to date from the six main sheep producing countries in Europe, Ireland, France, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK, which account for 80pc of Europes sheep flocks as well as Turkey, Tim based his shared paper with Teagasc Walsh Fellow Alan Bohan on a ‘taste’ of the information compiled by SheepNet.

Some common challenges found across the board in light on ewe productivity included; the need to address body condition score, feeding according to expected litter size, dealing with the effects of grass silage feed value on concentrate requirements during late pregnancy, and choosing an effective option to artificially rearing surplus lambs, according to Tim.

One area in particular that he said should be addressed to improve ewe productivity was neonatal lamb mortality. He said that the main causes of lamb mortality according to the research were infection and dystocia- poor nutrition, which he said is largely preventable. He added 23pc of farmers don’t clean and disinfect lambing pens, adding to the problem.

“Some 52pc of neonatal mortality occurs prior to and/or at birth. In other words half of your lambs in lamb mortality are dead before they hit the ground,” he explained, adding it was based on PhD student Dwayne Shiels research. “It indicates a lot of this lamb mortality is potentially preventable,” he said.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Philip Higgins pictured on his farm in Skreen, Co Sligo. Photo Brian Farrell

Sligo sheep farmer on converting a cattle shed into housing for his mid-season...

East-west divide on lamb crop as drought factor hits numbers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Lamb prices achieve lift-off but ewes stall
John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary.

John Large: Exceptional start to the year has given us a grass boost
Photo Brian Farrell

Another good week for sheep farmers prices inch upwards
50pc of lambs produced in Northern Ireland go south of the border, but these would face a tariff of £40 per lamb in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Half of Northern Ireland's sheep farmers face ruin from a no-deal...

Optimum nutrition for flocks and succession to be tackled at sheep conferences


Top Stories

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Northern Ireland farm incomes to fall dramatically amid no-deal Brexit...
Mary Rooney is from Manorhamilton and runs a sheep and suckler farm across the border in Gorteen, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Mary Rooney: Why have compliance inspections become so stressful for so...
Farmers have hit out at comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he is trying to reduce red meat in his diet for environmental and health reasons. Stock photo

There is a war on red meat - and attacks are on the rise, farmers warn
Hard Border questions: Michael Creed repeated the Government line when questioned yesterday. Picture: Damien Eagers

'One slip' could be calamitous for important live export trade - Minister...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'BEEP scheme won't be bureaucratic'- Minister Creed
John Cullen with his Bateman Spayer. Picture: Patrick Browne

Tillage farmer calls for united front to support beef farmers through Brexit
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Intervention sales come at a heavy cost to the taxpayer