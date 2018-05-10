Minister pours cold water over possible u-turn on electronic sheep tagging

There will be no U-turn on the decision to introduce compulsory electronic tagging (EID) for all sheep from October 1, Agriculture Minister Creed has said.

The Minister told FarmIreland that he would not row back on the decision despite it receiving a furious reaction from farm organisations.

“I’m not for turning on this. EID is the best available technology and our current tagging system for sheep is not fit for purpose. "International markets are demanding and new markets that we’d like to access are equally demanding of high standards in terms of traceability, for that reason this is the right thing to do,"he said.

Earlier this week the IFA urged that Minister Creed should row back on the new rules which they claim will cost farmers €2 million a year. "This move by the minister, on top of his decision on the clean sheep policy and the severe hardship this spring, shows a lack of understanding of how sheep farms work and the pressures farmers are under," said IFA president Joe Healy.