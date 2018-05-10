Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 10 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Minister pours cold water over possible u-turn on electronic sheep tagging

Ballinasloe Sheep Mart. Photo Brian Farrell
Ballinasloe Sheep Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Claire Fox

There will be no U-turn on the decision to introduce compulsory electronic tagging (EID) for all sheep from October 1, Agriculture Minister Creed has said.

The Minister told FarmIreland that he would not row back on the decision despite it receiving a furious reaction from farm organisations.

“I’m not for turning on this. EID is the best available technology and our current tagging system for sheep is not fit for purpose.

"International markets are demanding and new markets that we’d like to access are equally demanding of high standards in terms of traceability, for that reason this is the right thing to do,"he said.

Earlier this week the IFA urged that Minister Creed should row back on the new rules which they claim will cost farmers €2 million a year.

"This move by the minister, on top of his decision on the clean sheep policy and the severe hardship this spring, shows a lack of understanding of how sheep farms work and the pressures farmers are under," said IFA president Joe Healy.

Electronic Sheep Tagging

From October 1 lambs under 12 months of age that are going directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will require a single electronic tag.

All other sheep will require an EID tag set comprising two tags - one conventional tag and a corresponding electronic tag.

Also Read

A conventional tag and an EID bolus will also be permitted.

The farm organisations claim the introduction of EID tagging will put unnecessary costs on flocks where lambs are born and reared and sent directly to slaughter, as well as the low-margin hill sheep sector.

They are also angry over what they believe was an absence of consultation by Minister Creed on the matter, a claim which has been challenged by the Department.

INHFA president Colm O'Donnell accused Minister Creed of going on a solo-run on EID.

John Brooks of the ICSA said electronic tagging would cost thousands of farmers like him an additional €1.20 a head for a tag that would be on a lamb for just a few hours.

"I tag the lambs as they go to the factory. So two or three hours after I tag them, the lambs will be slaughtered and the tags thrown away," Mr Brooks said.

He said offering sheep farmers €50 towards the costs of EID was akin to throwing them "a few pieces of silver".


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Sheep in Manorhamilton Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep Factory Prices: Kill stats give lie to factory complaints
Philip Higgins on his farm

Sligo sheep farmer with over 450 ewes on coping through a challenging spring
John Large at his farm in mid Tipperary.

John Large: Mastitis rises as wet ground puts squeeze on our ewes
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep processors say EID tagging is necessary for new markets
Lambs under 12 months of age moving directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will be required to be identified with a single electronic tag. Photo: Ray Ryan

Electronic sheep tagging to become mandatory - with one-off €50 support to...
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories and farmers are at odds on the Ramadan factor
Pat Clarke, Sheep Specialist, Teagasc demonstrates how to pare a ewe's hoof at a Teagasc Sheep Demonstration in Kilkenny Mart. Picture: Michael Brophy.

Lameness doesn't just affect a ewe's leg, it hits your pocket too


Top Stories

Ireland to be bovine TB free by 2030 under new Government plans
LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D’Arcy

LacPatrick under the spotlight on April milk prices
 Stock photo

Dispute over amateur jockey Bunny Cox's estate settled
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae pictured in the Dail today

WATCH: 'You’re letting down the people of Kerry' - Danny Healy-Rae...
Donegal Postman turned Weatherman Michael Gallagher

Sunny days ahead but is the big chill looming?
File photo

Why Irish fields could soon be filled with grass fit for footballers
(stock image)

Elderly farmer fined for neglect of cattle but neighbour intervenes to help...