It took Bridget Murphy two years to re-acclimatise to the wet and windy hills of the West of Ireland when she arrived "home for a visit" from South Africa in 1998.

Meet the human rights lawyer who became a farmer in the West of Ireland

"I was going around the place in heavy fur-lined coats all the time. The locals must have been gob-smacked at seeing a woman in her 20s rambling about the place in such heavy clothes," she recalls.

She had come home to visit her parents, who had returned two years earlier to take care of two elderly relations who lived on the farm that has been in the family for nine generations. As fortune would have it, her father "put his back out" during the visit and asked Bridget to extend her vacation to help out on the farm.

It was a big ask for a lawyer dealing with human rights and land tenancy issues during the final years of the South African apartheid regime but it was one she readily answered. Today, Bridget runs a flock if 75 Cheviot sheep close to the Ox Mountains along with some hill ponies and a beehive enterprise.

6/4/2018 Bridget Murphy on her County Sligo farmer. Photo Brian Farrell