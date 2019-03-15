Martin Coughlan: Is hard border fear moving sheep south?

Later today we may, or we may not, have some clear indication of how Britain intends to proceed with Brexit as MPs gather for another vote on the matter.

I mention Brexit at the outset because there are some who believe the current influx of lamb from the North is a side effect of the economic uncertainty that Westminster's dithering is causing.

ICSA's Sean McNamara, while not directly citing Brexit, hints that the possibility of a hard border is causing greater numbers than normal to come south earlier.

"Sheep from across the Border have always been brought down here, but the larger numbers are getting out of hand."

He also states the factories are taking advantage of these uncertain times to undermine the price in the Republic.

"As far as we can see, it's another ploy to keep heavier lambs from the south out and keep prices down.

"Factories are doing exactly as they please and showing a complete lack of respect for both the producer and the consumer," the ICSA man said.

Official quotes remain as they were last week for lambs/hoggets with the general run on our price table being €5.00/kg plus various quality assurance bonuses.