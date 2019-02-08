'Many farmers are bothered reporting sheep kills anymore'

A North Louth farmer who lost eight pregnant ewes carrying up to 17 lambs in a savage attack by marauding dogs claims many sheep owners aren’t bothering to report kills any more.

Padraig Rice who is about to lose another ewe from the attack is also calling on more stringent laws to make dog owners more culpable for sheep kills

The part-time farmer was on his way to feed his flock at land near Ballymascanlon when he was met with the siight of torn and bloodied sheep.

The stomach-churning slaughter was discovered at 10am on Thursday, January 24 when Padraig and a friend Gerry Carroll went to check on his heavily-pregnant flock.

“I am a carpenter by trade and was running late for work that morning so went to check on the sheep during my break,” he said.

“I was reared on a farm and during the recession went back to part-time sheep farming . I had about 70 ewes in total.

“When we reached the fields, I saw straight away the injured sheep and noticed about ten were missing.

“We searched for about three hours and had to drag the dead sheep out of old drains. We nearly got stuck in there ourselves.