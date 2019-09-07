Make sure your ram is in peak condition for mating

John Large

Summer is drawing to a close so preparation for the breeding season should be well under way. Management decisions between now until mating in mid-October will have a big influence on a successful lambing next spring.

We have all heard the line that the ram is half of your flock. It is very important that he works properly - a ram that fails to impregnate your ewes can be very costly.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Do not forget about the rams. If you leave it until too close to mating it can be too late to rectify any problems or buy replacements and allow them time to get used to their new surroundings.

Good ram management includes a thorough examination: this will help reduce the number of ewes repeating and give a more compact lambing.

This examination should start by accessing the ram's condition.

Aim for a body score of 3.5 to 4 - a ram will lose up to 15pc of his body weight during the six weeks of breeding season so poor body condition can effect performance and fertility.

Rams that are thin should be given some extra feed between now and mating.

Check the ram's reproductive organs: he should have two even-sized testicles that are free of any lumps.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Check the ram's teeth, to make sure he is not overshot or undershot. Problems with his mouth will prevent the ram from putting on and maintaining condition.

Good feet are vital in a ram to maintain working ability and condition. Check for foot-rot, stiffness and infection, and treat immediately where necessary.

We will buy in two rams for this season. They will have a high Eurostar rating, as genetics has a big influence on improving your flock.

Rams should be bought well in advance of when they are needed to perform.

Infections that give rise to the ram's body temperature increasing by as little as one or two degrees in the two-month period up to mating can render him infertile.

So it is a good idea to have the ram flock together for two months before mating so any potential problems are identified in time.

We have all the cull ewes picked off the flock. The remainder are divided into two groups.

Flushing for a two- to three-week period is not sufficient time to get the thin ewes into the ideal body condition score of 3.5.

These thin ewes are on good grass, - it takes a ewe of condition score of 2.5 around 10 weeks to get to a body score of 3.5. She needs to be on good grass similar in quality to that for lambs. The other group of stronger ewes are being used to clean up after the lambs and thin ewes. They are being used as toppers but will be moved to better grass before mating.

The aim is to get the majority of ewes to near ideal condition by the middle of October. All ewes will receive a mineral dose three weeks before mating.

With grass growth so strong there should be no reason why ewe body condition should not be very good this year.

We have the replacement ewe lambs picked off and shorn. They will not be let to the ram in their first year.

We will keep them as cheaply as possible over their first winter. Grass will be their main diet with some forage rape used for the months of January and February.

Last year's dry hoggets are in very good condition. They are only on a maintenance diet for a few weeks more, then they will get good grass for three weeks before they will be put in lamb.

The only worry I have about them is they seem wild when they are in the yard for any treatments. I hope they settle down before lambing.

John Large farms in Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Cull ewe and lamb quotes remain static
Stock Image

Foster ewes can cause trouble - so be wary when buying
Pen of ten: The Mayo Mule and Greyface Sale at Ballinrobe. Photo: Conor McKeown

Factories: Lamb prices steady but ewes take a hit
Branching out: Sean Conway with some of the heifers he is contract-rearing on his farm in Sligo

Making heifers work on a sheep farm
Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb import spike from North a 'cynical and shameful tactic' by factories to...
File photo

British sheep farmers in a race against time on Brexit
Auctioneer John Maher is in full swing at the Borris Sheep Show and Sale which took place on Saturday and saw 1621 sheep for sale. Photo: Roger Jones.

Tommy Boland: Rational analysis proves sheep meat production will be...


Top Stories

Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren

'An increased number of plants are being blockaded' - MII
Take stand: Farmers protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ciarán Moran: 'Threats of violence and sexual blackmail cast a shadow over...
Stock picture

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Stories emerging of mass food waste are almost...
Stock image

Applications to attach and commit protesters at beef plants struck out...
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Phil Hogan set for influential EU trade portfolio
Stock Image.

Close to 90pc of Donegal harvest remains in the ground
Skidoo herd is being dispersed after more than half a century

One of the largest and longest-established Charolais herds set for...