Limerick brothers win engineering award for lamb handling system

Limerick brothers Jack and Nick Cotter have been awarded the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2019, sponsored by Siemens, for their innovative lamb handling system, the Cotter Crate.

The Cotter Crate, developed by Jack Cotter (21), a student of Limerick Institute of Technology studying Process and Management Engineering, and younger brother Nick (18), a first-year student of Law and Business at UCC, was deemed the best innovation by the Engineers Ireland judging panel.

The Cotter Crate is lamb handling system that facilitates the quick, safe, easy and accurate administration of vaccines, doses and drenches to lambs from 3 weeks of age.

The innovative crate assists by safely and comfortably restraining lambs, allowing a farmer to administer multiple treatments quickly and accurately.

The Cotter brothers have estimated that when using the Cotter Crate a farmer can dose 400 lambs an hour on one dose and dose 200 lambs with 4 treatments, lowering labour time and costs when compared with current methods.

In addition to being awarded the title of Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award, the brothers also received a €2,000 prize fund.

Now in its 21st year, the annual competition focuses on showcasing innovation excellence amongst engineering third-level students across Ireland. Five student finalists were invited to present on their projects, which ranged from medical to housing and agriculture innovations, to a panel of judges at the competition final in Dogpatch Labs, Dublin.

Commenting on the students’ ability to develop innovative solutions to challenges faced by industry and people in everyday society, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland said: the initiatives shortlisted for the Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award competition are a testament to the talent and creativity that exists in our third-level education institutions.

"Today’s engineering students will soon take the role of Ireland’s future engineering leaders and will be at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for communities in Ireland and overseas.

"Congratulations to the Cotter brothers and each of the shortlisted finalists and I wish each project team every success with their future studies and engineering careers.”

Limerick brothers Nick and Jack Cotter have been awarded the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2019, sponsored by Siemens. Pic Peter Houlihan SON Photo

