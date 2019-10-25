Limerick brothers win engineering award for lamb handling system

Cotter Crate
Cotter Crate
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

Limerick brothers Jack and Nick Cotter have been awarded the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2019, sponsored by Siemens, for their innovative lamb handling system, the Cotter Crate.

The Cotter Crate, developed by Jack Cotter (21), a student of Limerick Institute of Technology studying Process and Management Engineering, and younger brother Nick (18), a first-year student of Law and Business at UCC, was deemed the best innovation by the Engineers Ireland judging panel.

The Cotter Crate is lamb handling system that facilitates the quick, safe, easy and accurate administration of vaccines, doses and drenches to lambs from 3 weeks of age.

The innovative crate assists by safely and comfortably restraining lambs, allowing a farmer to administer multiple treatments quickly and accurately.

The Cotter brothers have estimated that when using the Cotter Crate a farmer can dose 400 lambs an hour on one dose and dose 200 lambs with 4 treatments, lowering labour time and costs when compared with current methods.

In addition to being awarded the title of Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award, the brothers also received a €2,000 prize fund.

Now in its 21st year, the annual competition focuses on showcasing innovation excellence amongst engineering third-level students across Ireland. Five student finalists were invited to present on their projects, which ranged from medical to housing and agriculture innovations, to a panel of judges at the competition final in Dogpatch Labs, Dublin.

Commenting on the students’ ability to develop innovative solutions to challenges faced by industry and people in everyday society, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland said: the initiatives shortlisted for the Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award competition are a testament to the talent and creativity that exists in our third-level education institutions.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"Today’s engineering students will soon take the role of Ireland’s future engineering leaders and will be at the forefront of developing innovative solutions for communities in Ireland and overseas.

"Congratulations to the Cotter brothers and each of the shortlisted finalists and I wish each project team every success with their future studies and engineering careers.”

Limerick brothers Nick and Jack Cotter have been awarded the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2019, sponsored by Siemens. Pic Peter Houlihan SON Photo
Limerick brothers Nick and Jack Cotter have been awarded the Engineers Ireland Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2019, sponsored by Siemens. Pic Peter Houlihan SON Photo

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

File photo

Factories: Steady as she goes in the sheep rings
Andrew McShea

'I had to do something different, so this diversification was the way to go'
Creed said EID tagging will ultimately simplify the sheep tagging system

Over 1,100 farmers applied for sheep tag subsidy scheme
Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb prices down €11/hd on last year

Tommy Boland: Redstart crop is now a key part of our lamb weaning...
Extra feeding: Michael Duffy with a group of the ewe lamb replacements that are being fed 0/4kg daily

Early housing and concentrate feeding required to halt slide in lamb thrive

John Fagan: We're a far cry from the days when a pen of lambs could buy you a...


Top Stories

Land of opportunity: Then Minister for Agriculture, Simon Coveney, promoting Irish beef in New York in 2015 when Ireland became the first EU country to gain access to the US beef market for 15 years

Why the American dream has failed to deliver for Irish beef exporters
Stock picture

Plummeting temperatures, snow and heavy rain forecast for Bank...
This 166ac residential holding located at Ballyagran near Kilmallock, Co Limerick is on the market with a €1.25m price tag

Big potential in Limerick's dairy heartland

Waste not, want not: Step-by-step guide to conserving and making the most...
Michael Cleary, Irish Hereford Prime and Tim Kennedy, Newport Mart at the Hereford Show and Sale.

Hereford Prime delivering premium prices for farmers

Half of Irish shoppers have a poor knowledge of nutritional content...
Lethal harvest? Soya is a wonder-grain that turbo-charges livestock and milk output but its production comes at a devastating environmental cost

Darragh McCullough: 'Our doublethink on cheap grain imports will come back to...