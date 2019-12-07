Learning to focus on what I can control within the farm gate

Combined with the extra cost of the new EID tags, it's hard to blame farmers for being somewhat disgruntled.

Sheep farmers led the way with pickets early in the year which, to an extent, kept a floor on prices, but the industry got caught in the crossfire of the beef protests and Brexit which saw prices fall to a disappointing five-year low.

2018 was an extremely difficult year for farming in terms of the extreme weather events that took place but looking at 2019 it can generally be regarded as a year of protest and discontent.

That said, things are gradually picking up and I would be hopeful that 2020 will see an improvement in prices and returns for sheep.

2019 has been an exceptional grass growing year and this has eased the costs inside the gate for farmers.

The Brexit pantomime continues and no-one has a clear idea what will happen there.

What is clear to me is that a deal must be done in order for a platform to be established to allow us all to move on. The sooner the better.

As much as I like to complain, I think I've learned that the big lesson in farming is that we can really only control what takes place inside the farm gate.

What goes on outside it is only a side show.

I focus a lot on costs as well as the general health of my flock and getting rid of stock that creates hassle such as lame sheep. For me, this is the most effective way of staying profitable.

A wise owl once said to me: 'reduce your lowest performers by 5pc and you'll see profits improve by up to 15pc'. I don't tolerate low performing animals. It's not fair on them and it's too expensive to keep them.

I've only 49 lambs left from 2019's lamb crop which, considering I started lambing three weeks later than usual, is proof to me that lambing later in the spring is the way to go.

The success of finishing my lambs quicker and cheaper is down to weather and fodder rape.

The weather in spring was easy on sheep farmers and this year I finished the last of my lambs on fodder rape which I sowed after winter barley last July.

It's something that I should do every year as it made drafting lambs really easy and structured. Since mid-September I killed on average 50 lambs a week.

The remaining fodder rape is currently being grazed by in-lamb ewes which is reducing the need to house them earlier and is ultimately reducing my costs.

Culling

I recently took away my breeding rams. A couple of rams had let me down with lameness early the breeding season so I decided to cull them rather than go through the pointless exercise of wrapping them in cotton wool only to see them do the same thing again next year.

You have to be ruthless when it comes to culling sheep.

With all the rams now removed, lambing 2020 should be done and dusted by April 20.

We had a GLAS inspection and thankfully all was in order. I just have to move some bat boxes to face different directions.

I didn't realise this when I was putting them up, but in fairness to the Department they allow you time to take action to fix the problem.

The inspector was a pleasant chap. There is often a lot of controversy with unannounced inspections, but I don't believe that farmers have too much to fear. You have to work with them.

I am also due a Bord Bia inspection over the coming months. Again, I see this a good opportunity to get the homework done on cross compliance and it is not something that I get too stressed about. However, it would be good to get a better bonus on quality-assured lambs.

Overall, 2019 has not been without its ups and downs, but it's important to take the positives out of each year and move on. I wish you all a peaceful, prosperous and happy 2020.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath

Indo Farming