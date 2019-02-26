Leading sheep marts won't be installing EID tag readers

Some of the country's busiest sheep marts will not be installing electronic tagging readers as EID comes into force this summer, it has emerged.

Mart managers have questioned the advantages and practicalities for the sales venues in acting as a central point of recording from next June onwards.

Dan McCarthy, manager of Kenmare Mart, stressed it would take the facility until 3pm in the day to scan all of the tag numbers.

"Take EID, even aside from the cost how can we as a mart read 3,000 sheep on a Monday morning between 7.15am and 9.30am," he said, after mart managers received letters telling them it was not compulsory for them to act as recording points.

"It is just not possible to read them and divide them into the different lots and have the print outs right," he said. "There needs to be some renewed thinking on these issues."

Athenry mart manager Alan Barry said it would take a "lot of time, staff and resources for very little return".

Blessington Mart's John Doyle said the cost was also prohibitive, and it would be dear to create the software for a small number of marts.

Tagging bill

From 1 June 2019, farmers must tag all sheep and lambs with an electronic tag set. However, even with an exception secured for lambs under 12 months moving directly to slaughter to only require a single electronic tag, the estimated bill for sheep farmers is €20m per year.