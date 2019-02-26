Farm Ireland
Leading sheep marts won't be installing EID tag readers

Managers raise questions about practicalities of scanning EID tags at busy sheep sales

The use of electronic tags will come into effect for the new lamb season
Some of the country's busiest sheep marts will not be installing electronic tagging readers as EID comes into force this summer, it has emerged.

Mart managers have questioned the advantages and practicalities for the sales venues in acting as a central point of recording from next June onwards.

Dan McCarthy, manager of Kenmare Mart, stressed it would take the facility until 3pm in the day to scan all of the tag numbers.

"Take EID, even aside from the cost how can we as a mart read 3,000 sheep on a Monday morning between 7.15am and 9.30am," he said, after mart managers received letters telling them it was not compulsory for them to act as recording points.

"It is just not possible to read them and divide them into the different lots and have the print outs right," he said. "There needs to be some renewed thinking on these issues."

Athenry mart manager Alan Barry said it would take a "lot of time, staff and resources for very little return".

Blessington Mart's John Doyle said the cost was also prohibitive, and it would be dear to create the software for a small number of marts.

Tagging bill

From 1 June 2019, farmers must tag all sheep and lambs with an electronic tag set. However, even with an exception secured for lambs under 12 months moving directly to slaughter to only require a single electronic tag, the estimated bill for sheep farmers is €20m per year.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara questioned why sheep farmers were being expected to "fork out for electronic tags if they're not going to be read".

However, James Smyth, procurement manager for Irish Country Meats, said farmers will see the benefits of electronic tagging of sheep as it helps open doors to other markets like the US and China.

Mr Smyth, who was attending the Teagasc Hill Sheep Conference, said the move for EID tagging from June 1 will further strengthen Ireland's reputation as a source of safe and secure food.

"It will put Ireland on an equal footing with all other major EU exporters," he said, with EID tagging a requirement for markets such as the US and China.

Mr Smyth said access cannot be granted without a "fully traceable" product and there are "weaknesses in the system as it stands".

"Yes there is a cost but there is a cost in not engaging in it. Getting the access to more markets is what is needed," he said.

Brendan Joyce, vice president of the INHFA, said the cost of EID tags were a "substantial percentage" for hill farmers who are selling stores off the hills.

"It is in and we as farmers have to figure out how we can get the biggest benefits from it," he said.

