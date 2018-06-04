Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

After an extremely difficult and late spring everything has changed for the better.

With grass growth improving, meal feeding of ewes was cut out the first week of May.

We are only feeding hoggets that are rearing twins and this will stop soon. We are just using up what meal is still in the shed. Their lambs have access to creep feeder and are eating about 200grs per head per day. We will keep feeding creep up until weaning.

We are dividing paddocks with three rows of poly wire for ewes and lambs, allowing them enough grass for three days. This gives us a good clean-out of the grass quickly and helps with re-growth. We have taken out some paddocks for silage, putting on two bags of 18.6.12 per acre. These should be ready for cutting the second week of June. We have more that will be ready to cut the end of May.