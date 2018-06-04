Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 4 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary
John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary
John Large

John Large

After an extremely difficult and late spring everything has changed for the better.

With grass growth improving, meal feeding of ewes was cut out the first week of May.

We are only feeding hoggets that are rearing twins and this will stop soon. We are just using up what meal is still in the shed.

Their lambs have access to creep feeder and are eating about 200grs per head per day. We will keep feeding creep up until weaning.

We are dividing paddocks with three rows of poly wire for ewes and lambs, allowing them enough grass for three days. This gives us a good clean-out of the grass quickly and helps with re-growth. We have taken out some paddocks for silage, putting on two bags of 18.6.12 per acre.

These should be ready for cutting the second week of June. We have more that will be ready to cut the end of May.

This will all be made into baled silage; mowed and tedded out to improve dry matter then baled on the third day after mowing.

Our aim is to push on grazing ground to get maximum growth, taking out all extra grass for winter feed. When we look back at this time last year we had 100 surplus bales left over from the year before and over 100 bales made.

Also Read

This year we have just a few bales of hay in the shed so the push is on to gather up somewhere about 700 bales between hay and silage for the coming winter.

All the CPT lambs were weighed the last days of April. They had an average live-weight of 17.3kg. Surprisingly the Belclare lambs were the heaviest at 18.2kg, with the other three breeds on 17kg.

When you subtract the birth weight, 4.7kg, and divide by their age (46 days) you get an average daily gain of 270grs. This is below our target of 300grs/day. We would hope to make up some ground before weaning, but we would still expect to be below our target of 30kg.

All these lambs were dosed the same day for both nematodirus and Coccidiosis, showing an immediate response with any scouring lambs drying up.

They were all put through the foot-bath made up of zinc-sulphate to treat them for scald.

The April born lambs were dosed last week, we also dosed the hogget ewes rearing twins as they need every chance to hold body condition. Just the hoggets rearing singles and their lambs have to be dosed now. We use Cydectin on the hoggets and a white drench for the lambs.

Our priority now is to keep grass quality right by taking out grass when we have too much and going in with fertiliser when we see a deficit arising.

Worms

Keep on top of worm burden in lambs by taking samples and knowing when to dose. Foot-bath every time sheep are in the yard and get prepared to treat for fly-strike by dagging dirty ewes.

We will use a pour-on product on both ewes and lambs. With ewes not having been shorn until late July, they will get full rate "click" which should cover them for at least two months.

The Irish Grassland Sheep Association used our farm last week as the farm visit part of their conference day.

It was very well organised, with three excellent speakers in the morning session at the hotel. After lunch a good crowd arrived on our farm where a couple of hours were spent explaining and discussing our farming system with the help of my Teagasc advisers and Sheep Ireland.

It is important to share knowledge and no harm to open your gates to people who are involved in the same business and are also interested in sharing their information with you. I would like to thank the Grassland Association and to everyone who attended.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Bernard King with his sheepdogs. Picture: FoKiss Photography.

Worthless wool: 'Wool prices are now so low they no longer cover the cost of...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit
Live cattle exports soared 35pc last year to over 196,000 head. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Impact of possible UK live export ban on Northern Ireland highlighted
Photo: Brian Farrell

Little change as lamb prices level off across the board
ICSA members took their campaign on the EID and the clean sheep policy to the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin

Farm leaders battling to postpone compulsory tagging plan
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Tommy Boland: Grass management is a powerful but undervalued tool...


Top Stories

Financial incentives area available to those pursing a career in farming

Tax breaks for farm training - tax incentives and grants available for...
Morning Star river. Image: Inland Fisheries Ireland

'It is totally illegal' - Angler catches man dumping dead calves in river
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
White gold: The average income on dairy farms is estimated to have increased from €52,000 in 2016, to over €86,000 last year

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
Alpaca Joe – aka Joe Phelan – with two of the members of his flock

'Alpaca fleeces are 16 times more valuable than sheep's wool': Alpaca Joe brings...
Michael Hoey with Sheila Gallagher, commercial director, Tesco Ireland and Gabriel Hoey.

The Hoey brothers sowed a seed in the Lusk soil a quarter of a century ago...